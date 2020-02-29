Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market 2020, Size and Share, Growth Analysis, Top Trends and Forecast till 2025

Automotive electronics industry is in constant evolution, making the car always safer, greener and more enjoyable to drive. Vehicle-to-X refers to an intelligent transport system where all vehicles and infrastructure systems are interconnected with each other. This connectivity will provide more precise knowledge of the traffic situation across the entire road network which in turn will help: Optimize traffic flows, Reduce congestion, cut accident numbers, Minimize emissions.

The global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4396682

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V communication)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication)

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

BMW

Daimler

General Motors

Toyota

Volkswagen

Arada Systems

Autotalks Ltd.

Cohda Wireless

Delphi Automotive

Denso

eTrans Systems

Kapsch TrafficCom

Qualcomm

Savari Inc

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Road safety service

Automatic parking system

Emergency vehicle

Auto car service

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-automotive-vehicle-to-everything-v2x-communications-market-research-report-2015-2025

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Research

1.1.1 Definition

Figure Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Picture

1.1.2 Specifications

Table Product Specifications of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 by Type

Table Products Segment of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications

Table Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.1.1 Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V communication)

Table Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V communication) Overview

1.2.1.2 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication)

Table Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication) Overview

1.2.1.3 Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication)

Table Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication) Overview

1.2.2 by Application

Table Application Segment of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications

Table Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.2.1 Road safety service

Table Road safety service Overview

1.2.2.2 Automatic parking system

Table Automatic parking system Overview

1.2.2.3 Emergency vehicle

Table Emergency vehicle Overview

1.2.2.4 Auto car service

Table Auto car service Overview

1.2.3 by Regions

Table Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

2 Industry Chain

2.1 Industry Chain Structure

Figure Industry Chain Structure of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications

2.2 Upstream

Table Cost of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications

Figure Manufacturing Process of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications

2.3 Market

2.3.1 SWOT

Figure SWOT of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications

2.3.2 Dynamics

Table Market Dynamics

3 Environmental Analysis

3.1 Policy

Table Policy of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications

3.2 Economic

Table GDP of Major Countries

3.3 Technology

Table Technology of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications

3.4 Market Entry

Table Market Entry of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications

4 Market Segmentation by Type

4.1 Market Size

4.1.1 Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V communication) Market, 2013-2018

Figure Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V communication) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V communication) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V communication) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.1.2 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication) Market, 2013-2018

Figure Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.1.3 Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication) Market, 2013-2018

Figure Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.2 Market Forecast

4.2.1 Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V communication) Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V communication) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V communication) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V communication) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

4.2.2 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication) Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

4.2.3 Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication) Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market Size

5.1.1 Road safety service Market, 2013-2018

Figure Road safety service Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Road safety service CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.1.2 Automatic parking system Market, 2013-2018

Figure Automatic parking system Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Automatic parking system CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.1.3 Emergency vehicle Market, 2013-2018

Figure Emergency vehicle Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Emergency vehicle CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.1.4 Auto car service Market, 2013-2018

Figure Auto car service Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Auto car service CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.2 Market Forecast

5.2.1 Road safety service Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Road safety service Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Road safety service Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Road safety service CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

5.2.2 Automatic parking system Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Automatic parking system Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Automatic parking system Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Automatic parking system CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

5.2.3 Emergency vehicle Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Emergency vehicle Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Emergency vehicle Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Emergency vehicle CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

5.2.4 Auto car service Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Auto car service Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Auto car service Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Auto car service CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6 Market Segmentation by Region

6.1 Market Size

6.1.1 Asia-Pacific

6.1.1.1 Asia-Pacific Market, 2012-2018

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.1.2 Asia-Pacific Market by Type

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Type

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Type

6.1.1.3 Asia-Pacific Market by Application

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Application

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Application

6.1.2 North America

6.1.2.1 North America Market, 2012-2018

Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.2.2 North America Market by Type

Figure North America Market Size by Type

Figure North America Market Share by Type

6.1.2.3 North America Market by Application

Figure North America Market Size by Application

Figure North America Market Share by Application

6.1.3 Europe

6.1.3.1 Europe Market, 2012-2018

Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.3.2 Europe Market by Type

Figure Europe Market Size by Type

Figure Europe Market Share by Type

6.1.3.3 Europe Market by Application

Figure Europe Market Size by Application

Figure Europe Market Share by Application

6.1.4 South America

6.1.4.1 South America Market, 2012-2018

Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.4.2 South America Market by Type

Figure South America Market Size by Type

Figure South America Market Share by Type

6.1.4.3 South America Market by Application

Figure South America Market Size by Application

Figure South America Market Share by Application

6.1.5 Middle East & Africa

6.1.5.1 Middle East & Africa Market, 2012-2018

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.5.2 Middle East & Africa Market by Type

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Type

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Type

6.1.5.3 Middle East & Africa Market by Application

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Application

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Application

6.2 Market Forecast

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.2 North America Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.3 Europe Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.4 South America Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

7 Market Competitive

7.1 Global Market by Vendors

Table Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Table Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

7.2 Market Concentration

Figure Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Concentration by Region

7.3 Price & Factors

Table Price Factors List

7.4 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

8 Major Vendors

8.1 BMW

Table BMW Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of BMW (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.2 Daimler

Table Daimler Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Daimler (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.3 General Motors

Table General Motors Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of General Motors (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.4 Toyota

Table Toyota Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Toyota (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.5 Volkswagen

Table Volkswagen Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Volkswagen (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.6 Arada Systems

Table Arada Systems Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Arada Systems (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.7 Autotalks Ltd.

Table Autotalks Ltd. Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Autotalks Ltd. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.8 Cohda Wireless

Table Cohda Wireless Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Cohda Wireless (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.9 Delphi Automotive

Table Delphi Automotive Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Delphi Automotive (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.10 Denso

Table Denso Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Denso (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.11 eTrans Systems

Table eTrans Systems Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of eTrans Systems (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.12 Kapsch TrafficCom

Table Kapsch TrafficCom Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Kapsch TrafficCom (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.13 Qualcomm

Table Qualcomm Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Qualcomm (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.14 Savari Inc

Table Savari Inc Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Savari Inc (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

9 Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4396682

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155