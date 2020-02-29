Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market 2020, Size and Share, Growth Analysis, Top Trends and Forecast till 2025

Automotive electronics industry is in constant evolution, making the car always safer, greener and more enjoyable to drive. Vehicle-to-X refers to an intelligent transport system where all vehicles and infrastructure systems are interconnected with each other. This connectivity will provide more precise knowledge of the traffic situation across the entire road network which in turn will help: Optimize traffic flows, Reduce congestion, cut accident numbers, Minimize emissions.
The global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V communication)
Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication)
Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication)
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
BMW
Daimler
General Motors
Toyota
Volkswagen
Arada Systems
Autotalks Ltd.
Cohda Wireless
Delphi Automotive
Denso
eTrans Systems
Kapsch TrafficCom
Qualcomm
Savari Inc
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Road safety service
Automatic parking system
Emergency vehicle
Auto car service
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of Research
1.1.1 Definition
Figure Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Picture
1.1.2 Specifications
Table Product Specifications of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 by Type
Table Products Segment of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications
Table Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.1.1 Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V communication)
Table Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V communication) Overview
1.2.1.2 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication)
Table Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication) Overview
1.2.1.3 Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication)
Table Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication) Overview
1.2.2 by Application
Table Application Segment of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications
Table Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.2.1 Road safety service
Table Road safety service Overview
1.2.2.2 Automatic parking system
Table Automatic parking system Overview
1.2.2.3 Emergency vehicle
Table Emergency vehicle Overview
1.2.2.4 Auto car service
Table Auto car service Overview
1.2.3 by Regions
Table Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
2 Industry Chain
2.1 Industry Chain Structure
Figure Industry Chain Structure of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications
2.2 Upstream
Table Cost of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications
Figure Manufacturing Process of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications
2.3 Market
2.3.1 SWOT
Figure SWOT of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications
2.3.2 Dynamics
Table Market Dynamics
3 Environmental Analysis
3.1 Policy
Table Policy of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications
3.2 Economic
Table GDP of Major Countries
3.3 Technology
Table Technology of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications
3.4 Market Entry
Table Market Entry of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications
4 Market Segmentation by Type
4.1 Market Size
4.1.1 Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V communication) Market, 2013-2018
Figure Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V communication) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V communication) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V communication) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
4.1.2 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication) Market, 2013-2018
Figure Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
4.1.3 Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication) Market, 2013-2018
Figure Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
4.2 Market Forecast
4.2.1 Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V communication) Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V communication) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V communication) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V communication) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024
4.2.2 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication) Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024
4.2.3 Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication) Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market Size
5.1.1 Road safety service Market, 2013-2018
Figure Road safety service Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Road safety service CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.1.2 Automatic parking system Market, 2013-2018
Figure Automatic parking system Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Automatic parking system CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.1.3 Emergency vehicle Market, 2013-2018
Figure Emergency vehicle Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Emergency vehicle CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.1.4 Auto car service Market, 2013-2018
Figure Auto car service Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Auto car service CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.2 Market Forecast
5.2.1 Road safety service Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Road safety service Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Road safety service Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Road safety service CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
5.2.2 Automatic parking system Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Automatic parking system Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Automatic parking system Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Automatic parking system CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
5.2.3 Emergency vehicle Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Emergency vehicle Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Emergency vehicle Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Emergency vehicle CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
5.2.4 Auto car service Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Auto car service Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Auto car service Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Auto car service CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6 Market Segmentation by Region
6.1 Market Size
6.1.1 Asia-Pacific
6.1.1.1 Asia-Pacific Market, 2012-2018
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.1.2 Asia-Pacific Market by Type
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Type
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Type
6.1.1.3 Asia-Pacific Market by Application
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Application
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Application
6.1.2 North America
6.1.2.1 North America Market, 2012-2018
Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.2.2 North America Market by Type
Figure North America Market Size by Type
Figure North America Market Share by Type
6.1.2.3 North America Market by Application
Figure North America Market Size by Application
Figure North America Market Share by Application
6.1.3 Europe
6.1.3.1 Europe Market, 2012-2018
Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.3.2 Europe Market by Type
Figure Europe Market Size by Type
Figure Europe Market Share by Type
6.1.3.3 Europe Market by Application
Figure Europe Market Size by Application
Figure Europe Market Share by Application
6.1.4 South America
6.1.4.1 South America Market, 2012-2018
Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.4.2 South America Market by Type
Figure South America Market Size by Type
Figure South America Market Share by Type
6.1.4.3 South America Market by Application
Figure South America Market Size by Application
Figure South America Market Share by Application
6.1.5 Middle East & Africa
6.1.5.1 Middle East & Africa Market, 2012-2018
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.5.2 Middle East & Africa Market by Type
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Type
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Type
6.1.5.3 Middle East & Africa Market by Application
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Application
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Application
6.2 Market Forecast
6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.2 North America Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.3 Europe Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.4 South America Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
7 Market Competitive
7.1 Global Market by Vendors
Table Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Table Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
7.2 Market Concentration
Figure Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Concentration by Region
7.3 Price & Factors
Table Price Factors List
7.4 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
8 Major Vendors
8.1 BMW
Table BMW Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of BMW (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.2 Daimler
Table Daimler Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Daimler (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.3 General Motors
Table General Motors Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of General Motors (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.4 Toyota
Table Toyota Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Toyota (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.5 Volkswagen
Table Volkswagen Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Volkswagen (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.6 Arada Systems
Table Arada Systems Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Arada Systems (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.7 Autotalks Ltd.
Table Autotalks Ltd. Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Autotalks Ltd. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.8 Cohda Wireless
Table Cohda Wireless Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Cohda Wireless (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.9 Delphi Automotive
Table Delphi Automotive Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Delphi Automotive (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.10 Denso
Table Denso Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Denso (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.11 eTrans Systems
Table eTrans Systems Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of eTrans Systems (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.12 Kapsch TrafficCom
Table Kapsch TrafficCom Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Kapsch TrafficCom (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.13 Qualcomm
Table Qualcomm Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Qualcomm (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.14 Savari Inc
Table Savari Inc Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Savari Inc (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
9 Conclusion
