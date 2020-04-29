GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TESTING MARKET 2020: ANALYSIS BY GROWING DEMAND, KEY COMPANIES, TRENDS, REGIONAL-OUTLOOK AND FORECAST TILL 2025

Market Overview

Automotive testing is the process of inspecting vehicles to make sure that they meet the required industrial standards and certify that the manufactured components are suitable for intended use. This activity can be done before, during or after manufacturing of a component to ensure vehicle performance. Testing is to ensure, effective functioning of all automotive components and systems. Automotive testing is performed for measuring the engine wear, engine oil consumption, fuel dilution and evaporation and clogging of after-treatment systems. Some if the examples of automotive test equipment used are engine dynamometer, vehicle emission test system, wheel alignment tester, chassis dynamometer, fatigue testing, impact testers, tire plunger testers, fogging testers, etc. Increase in growth in automotive industry is projected to fuel the growth in automotive testing market during the forecast period. The market benefits from the rise in stringent safety norms pertaining to safety and fuel efficiency of vehicles for ensuring vehicle roadworthiness, safety, and emission standards

Automotive Testing Market Drivers

The increase in awareness in the end-users regarding safety standards, quality and operational excellence are enhancing the growth of the automotive testing market. The key drivers for this market are synchronization of standards and rise in the demand of vehicles in developing countries. Increase in production volumes of vehicles globally is anticipated to spell growth of the market. Moreover, due to the stringent regulations enacted by the government for sustainable quality and safety in propelling the demand for automotive testing market.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific’s automotive testing market is projected to register a fastest growing CAGR during the forecast period. Many automotive OEMs are planning to shift their manufacturing base to Asia Pacific, as the region is considered to be the low-cost production destination. As a result, due to the increased presence of manufacturing plants in Asia Pacific, the demand for the automotive testing market is anticipated to grow at a faster pace. North America & Europe are the matured markets for automotive testing and is expected to show a moderate growth during the forecast period.

The OEMs in North America and Europe are focusing on efforts to improve the automotive testing systems. Adding more, strict emission norms regarding CO2, NOx is the factors contributing to the overall demand of automotive testing market in North America.

Competitive Analysis

Key players’ active in the automotive testing market include Robert Bosch GmbH, ABB Ltd., Honeywell International, ACTIA Group and Siemens AG among others.

Global Automotive Testing Market

Report Highlights

The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of the present and future trends in the global automotive testing market.

Focus on the various external and internal factors that have an impact on the growth of the market.

Market size of automotive foams market in terms of volume and value.

Recent industry trends and developments in the automotive testing market.

Key players in the market are profiled and their recent developments, product portfolio, and other business strategies are listed.

Primary research findings focuses on the key trends and opportunities in the global automotive testing market.

Expert opinions are presented in the report that can be directly used by the readers to make future decisions for business operations.

The prevalence of key players active in automotive testing market.

Target Audience

Manufacturers of automotive testing equipment

Dealers and distributors of automotive testing equipment

OEMs

Industry associations

Investment firms

Research and Academia

Table of Contents

1.Preface

1.1 List of Figures

1.2 List of Tables

1.3 Abbreviations Used

2.Introduction

2.1 Study Scope and Objective

2.2 Market Introduction

3.Assumptions and Research Methodology

4.Executive Summary

4.1 Global Automotive Testing Market Size, by Market Value and Market Volume Share, by Region

5.Industry Analysis

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.2 Key Technological Developments in Automotive Testing Market

5.3Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Competition Degree

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

6.Global Automotive Testing Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Engine Dynamometer

6.2 Wheel Alignment Tester

6.3 Chassis Dynamometer

6.4 Vehicle Emission Tester

7.Global Automotive Testing Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

7.1 Passenger Vehicle

7.2 Commercial Vehicle

7.2.1 Light Commercial Vehicle

7.2.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

8.Global Automotive Testing Market Segmentation by Region, Country

8.1 North America

8.1.1 U.S.A

8.1.2 Canada

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 U.K.

8.2.3 France

8.2.4 Spain

8.2.5 Rest of Europe

8.3 Latin America

8.3.1 Mexico

8.3.2Brazil

8.3.3 Rest of Latin America

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 India

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 The Middle East and Africa

8.5.1 GCC

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Rest of the Middle East and Africa

9.Competitive Landscape*

9.1 Company Profiles

9.1.1Robert Bosch GmbH

9.1.1.1 Company Bibliography

9.1.1.2 Company Description

9.1.1.3 Recent Financials

9.1.1.4 Business Segments and Product Portfolio

9.1.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9.1.1.6 Strategic Analysis and Key Developments

9.1.2 Siemens AG

9.1.3 ABB Ltd.

9.1.4 Honeywell Inc.

9.1.5 ACTIA Group

9.1.6 Horiba

9.1.7 Delphi Automotive

9.1.8 AVL

9.1.9 Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG.

9.1.10 SGS S.A

9.2 Competition Matrix

9.3 Heat Map

10.Primary Research Insights

*Note: Additional Company Profiles will be included on request

