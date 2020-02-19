Global automotive OEMs market Business Development Strategies and Future Prospects | Volkswagen AG; TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION; General Motors; MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

Automotive OEMs market report takes into consideration key market dynamics of sector. Further, it presents the company profile, product specifications, production value, contact information of manufacturer, and market shares for company. For a powerful business growth, companies must take up this market research report service which has become quite vital in this rapidly altering marketplace. To perform this market research study, competent and advanced tools and techniques have been utilized that include SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. It also provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive OEMs market are Volkswagen AG; TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION; General Motors; MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION; Ford Motor Company; Nissan; BMW AG; Fiat Chrysler Automobiles; Daimler AG; Robert Bosch GmbH; Magneti Marelli S.p.A.; Continental AG; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Exide Technologies; Siemens; MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LIMITED; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; Delphi Technologies; CIE Automotive; Aptiv; DENSO CORPORATION and Valeo.

Global automotive OEMs market is expected to rise with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rapid growth of the vehicle production and automotive industry.

Automotive OEMs can be defined as those manufacturers, organisations and developers that are focused on the manufacturing of components/devices utilized in vehicles. The components/devices that are produced by these manufacturers are of the utmost quality and use the highest levels of raw materials. These parts are used in the production of vehicles during the assembly and manufacturing of the entire vehicle.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, CIE Automotive announced they had acquired INTEVA ROOF SYSTEMS, for USD 755 million. With this acquisition CIE has achieved the status of top three roof system manufacturers globally. This acquisition includes various manufacturing facilities as well as R&D centers globally, along with the customer portfolio of various automotive OEMs

In March 2018, Volkswagen AG announced that they are planning to expand their production of electric vehicles globally, where around 16 locations worldwide will be focused on the production of electric vehicles. This expansion plans will be aligned with the market adoption of electric vehicles preferences and usages

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Innovation of technologies and advancements in product offerings is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market

Growth in need of light-weighted fuel efficient advanced OEM parts amid presence of strict regulations for fuel efficiency and vehicle emissions; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the growth of the market

High cost of OEM parts and components is one of the major factors acting as a restraint to the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of counterfeit OEM products in the market is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Segmentation of Automotive OEMs Market

By Components

Body Doors Windows BIW (Body in White)

Electrical & Electronics Electrical Supply System Gauges Ignition System Lighting Switches Cameras & Sensors

Interior Floor Car Seat

Power-Train & Chassis Brake System Engine Exhaust System Fuel Supply Suspension & Steering Transmission

Others Tires Wheels A/C Others



By Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

EV

By Distribution Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer Retailers

Wholesalers & Distributors

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive OEMs Market

Global automotive OEMs market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive OEMs market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Various features and important queries have been answered in top-notch report

What are the market tools and techniques on the basis of which the Automotive OEMs market is evaluated?

Various market research tools and techniques such as PESTEL analysis, SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, Primary and secondary research methodologies have utilized to dig deep into this Automotive OEMs market.

What all regions are covered in this Automotive OEMs market research report?

The focused regions are basically U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

How does this report prove to be beneficial for the readers?

The Automotive OEMs market report saves crucial time of the readers by providing deep and unbiased insights related to Automotive OEMs market under one roof. Additionally, this report can be customized according to the customers’ requirement. Specific regional wise or country wise analysis is also available as per on request.

Competitors

In this section, various Automotive OEMs industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Sales and Revenue Analysis

Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Automotive OEMs Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Market Dynamics

The analysts explore critical influence factors, market drivers, challenges, risk factors, opportunities, and market trends in this section.

Application Usage

The section provides up-to-date information on the customer experience which can help identify the problems as well as detailed errors in the products. Through these findings, you will be able to provide solutions to it.

