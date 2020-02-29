Global Automotive Electric Water Pump Market 2020, Size and Share, Growth Analysis, Top Trends and Forecast till 2025

Electric water pump is activated by battery and motor only on demand for cooling. The just function minimizes the load on engine. Electric water pumps are a part of a growing number of newer vehicles where higher efficiency engines are demanded. Aside from providing standard engine cooling, they reduce engine load and can be controlled by sensors to provide the necessary amount of coolant at any time. Some new vehicles even use up to three pumps for various systems, including cabin heating, turbocharger and battery system cooling.

The global Automotive Electric Water Pump market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

12 V

24 V

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Bosch

Aisin

Continental

KSPG

Gates

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Engine cooling

Battery cooling

Turbocharger cooling

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

