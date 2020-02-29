Global Automotive ECU Market 2020, Size and Share, Growth Analysis, Top Trends and Forecast till 2025

An Automotive engine control unit (ECU) is a type of electronic control unit that controls a series of actuators on an internal combustion engine to ensure optimal engine performance. It does this by reading values from a multitude of sensors within the engine bay, interpreting the data using multidimensional performance maps (called lookup tables), and adjusting the engine actuators accordingly. Before ECUs, air-fuel mixture, ignition timing, and idle speed were mechanically set and dynamically controlled by mechanical and pneumatic means.

The global Automotive ECU market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Gasoline Automotive ECU

Diesel Automotive ECU

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Bosch

Continental

Denso

Delphi

TRW

Hyundai AUTRON

Magneti Marelli

Mitsubishi Electric

UAES

Weifu Group

LinControl

Troitec

Hitachi Automotive

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehiclee

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Research

1.1.1 Definition

Figure Automotive ECU Picture

1.1.2 Specifications

Table Product Specifications of Automotive ECU

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 by Type

Table Products Segment of Automotive ECU

Table Global Automotive ECU Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.1.1 Gasoline Automotive ECU

Table Gasoline Automotive ECU Overview

1.2.1.2 Diesel Automotive ECU

Table Diesel Automotive ECU Overview

1.2.2 by Application

Table Application Segment of Automotive ECU

Table Global Automotive ECU Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.2.1 Passenger Vehicle

Table Passenger Vehicle Overview

1.2.2.2 Commercial Vehiclee

Table Commercial Vehiclee Overview

1.2.3 by Regions

Table Global Automotive ECU Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

2 Industry Chain

2.1 Industry Chain Structure

Figure Industry Chain Structure of Automotive ECU

2.2 Upstream

Table Cost of Automotive ECU

Figure Manufacturing Process of Automotive ECU

2.3 Market

2.3.1 SWOT

Figure SWOT of Automotive ECU

2.3.2 Dynamics

Table Market Dynamics

3 Environmental Analysis

3.1 Policy

Table Policy of Automotive ECU

3.2 Economic

Table GDP of Major Countries

3.3 Technology

Table Technology of Automotive ECU

3.4 Market Entry

Table Market Entry of Automotive ECU

4 Market Segmentation by Type

4.1 Market Size

4.1.1 Gasoline Automotive ECU Market, 2013-2018

Figure Gasoline Automotive ECU Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Gasoline Automotive ECU Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Gasoline Automotive ECU CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.1.2 Diesel Automotive ECU Market, 2013-2018

Figure Diesel Automotive ECU Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Diesel Automotive ECU Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Diesel Automotive ECU CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.2 Market Forecast

4.2.1 Gasoline Automotive ECU Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Gasoline Automotive ECU Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Gasoline Automotive ECU Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Gasoline Automotive ECU CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

4.2.2 Diesel Automotive ECU Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Diesel Automotive ECU Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Diesel Automotive ECU Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Diesel Automotive ECU CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market Size

5.1.1 Passenger Vehicle Market, 2013-2018

Figure Passenger Vehicle Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Passenger Vehicle CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.1.2 Commercial Vehiclee Market, 2013-2018

Figure Commercial Vehiclee Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Commercial Vehiclee CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.2 Market Forecast

5.2.1 Passenger Vehicle Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Passenger Vehicle Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Passenger Vehicle Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Passenger Vehicle CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

5.2.2 Commercial Vehiclee Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Commercial Vehiclee Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Commercial Vehiclee Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Commercial Vehiclee CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6 Market Segmentation by Region

6.1 Market Size

6.1.1 Asia-Pacific

6.1.1.1 Asia-Pacific Market, 2012-2018

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.1.2 Asia-Pacific Market by Type

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Type

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Type

6.1.1.3 Asia-Pacific Market by Application

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Application

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Application

6.1.2 North America

6.1.2.1 North America Market, 2012-2018

Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.2.2 North America Market by Type

Figure North America Market Size by Type

Figure North America Market Share by Type

6.1.2.3 North America Market by Application

Figure North America Market Size by Application

Figure North America Market Share by Application

6.1.3 Europe

6.1.3.1 Europe Market, 2012-2018

Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.3.2 Europe Market by Type

Figure Europe Market Size by Type

Figure Europe Market Share by Type

6.1.3.3 Europe Market by Application

Figure Europe Market Size by Application

Figure Europe Market Share by Application

6.1.4 South America

6.1.4.1 South America Market, 2012-2018

Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.4.2 South America Market by Type

Figure South America Market Size by Type

Figure South America Market Share by Type

6.1.4.3 South America Market by Application

Figure South America Market Size by Application

Figure South America Market Share by Application

6.1.5 Middle East & Africa

6.1.5.1 Middle East & Africa Market, 2012-2018

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.5.2 Middle East & Africa Market by Type

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Type

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Type

6.1.5.3 Middle East & Africa Market by Application

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Application

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Application

6.2 Market Forecast

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.2 North America Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.3 Europe Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.4 South America Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

7 Market Competitive

7.1 Global Market by Vendors

Table Global Automotive ECU Market by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Global Automotive ECU Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Table Global Automotive ECU Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

7.2 Market Concentration

Figure Automotive ECU Market Concentration by Region

7.3 Price & Factors

Table Price Factors List

7.4 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

8 Major Vendors

8.1 Bosch

Table Bosch Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Bosch (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.2 Continental

Table Continental Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Continental (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.3 Denso

Table Denso Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Denso (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.4 Delphi

Table Delphi Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Delphi (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.5 TRW

Table TRW Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of TRW (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.6 Hyundai AUTRON

Table Hyundai AUTRON Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Hyundai AUTRON (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.7 Magneti Marelli

Table Magneti Marelli Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Magneti Marelli (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.8 Mitsubishi Electric

Table Mitsubishi Electric Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Mitsubishi Electric (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.9 UAES

Table UAES Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of UAES (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.10 Weifu Group

Table Weifu Group Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Weifu Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.11 LinControl

Table LinControl Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of LinControl (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.12 Troitec

Table Troitec Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Troitec (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.13 Hitachi Automotive

Table Hitachi Automotive Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Hitachi Automotive (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

9 Conclusion

