Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Strategic Assessment 2020: Emerging Players are MIAS Group, IHI Corporation, Hänel, Automation Logistics Corporation

According to the latest research, global demand for automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market is to register a Substantial CAGR of 9.26% in the forecast period. The rise in the market value can be attributed to enhanced precision, efficiency, and productivity in the distribution chain, together with enhanced inventory management.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Enhanced precision, efficiency, and productivity in the distribution chain, together with enhanced inventory management is driving the growth of the market,

Maximum use of storage and increasing labor costs is propelling the growth of the market,

Increased demand for ASRS in the automotive industry is boosting the growth of the market,

Growing demand from the e-commerce industry is contributing to the growth of the market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market are WESTFALIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Sencorp White, MIAS Group, IHI Corporation, Hänel GmbH & Co. KG, Automation Logistics Corporation, Vanderlande Industries, System Logistics Spa, Swisslog Holding AG, Mecalux, S.A., KNAPP AG, Dematic, BEUMER GROUP, Bastian Solutions, Inc., TGW Logistics Group GmbH, Fritz SchAfer GmbH, Kardex Group, Daifuku Co., Ltd, Nilkamal. , Murata Machinery, Ltd. amongst others.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

Key Developments in the Market

In April 2019 Daifuku Co., Ltd. declared that it had finalized its purchase of Vega Conveyors & Automation Private Limited (‘ Vega’) based in India. Vega is engaged in the planning, development, produce, assembly and after-sales services of conveyor belts and other product processing machinery within its national Indian market. With this acquisition Expanding our knowledge and capacities with Vega will enable the development of our manufacturing and delivery company sections across Asia.

In October 2018 Murata Machinery, Ltd. has purchased all the stocks held by Horibe Machinery Co., Ltd., a major machine tool company. Horibe Machinery and it’s subsidiaries are now wholly held subsidiaries of Muratec. As a consequence of this takeover Horibe Machinery and Muratec can reinforce their core competencies and thus provide distinctive manufacturing technologies that can meet the requirements of their clients to further improve their productivity.

