Global automated liquid handling systems market is estimated to be USD 585 million in 2019 and is projected to surpass USD 1054 million by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 8.7% during the forecast period, 2020–2026.

Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Trends:

Increasing prevalence of new diseases is driving the demand for new treatment methods and hence fueling the growth of the market globally.

Increasing investment by both public and private sector in the development of pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is boosting the growth of the market.

A monumental shift from basic healthcare products to the advanced medical products such as DNA cloning and genetic engineered drugs is set to create lucrative opportunities in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the other key players operating in the global automated liquid handling systems market include Tecan Group Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Hamilton Company, Agilent Technologies, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Aurora Biomed, and Eppendorf Ag. The market position is partially fragmented due to presence of large number of competitors. Latest innovations and various merger & acquisition activities have led to highly concentrated market.

The Global automated liquid handling systems market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Standalone

Individual Benchtop Workstation

Multi-instrument System

Others

Modality

Disposable Tips

Fixed Tips

End-user

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic centers

Contract Research Organizations

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Market Overview Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

