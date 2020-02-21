Global Articulated Robot Market 2020 Dynamics and Development Trends By ABB, Comau, DENSO WAVE, Ellison Technologies, Epson America, Bosch, Rockwell Automation

Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled “Global Articulated Robot Market 2019” guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. In this global business document, market overview is given in terms of drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges where each of this parameter is studied scrupulously. A systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been taken in the report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. The study of Articulated Robot report helps businesses to define their own strategies about the development in the existing product, modifications to consider for the future product, sales, marketing, promotion and distribution of the product in the existing and the new market. The worldwide Articulated Robot report provides the complete knowledge and information of rapidly changing market landscape, what is already there in the market, future trends or market expectations, the competitive environment, and competitor strategies that aids in planning own strategies with which businesses can outshine the competitors. This Study provides a deep insight into the activities of key competitors such as ABB, Omron Corporation, Comau, DENSO WAVE, Ellison Technologies, Epson America, Bosch, Rockwell Automation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Electric and others.

Global Articulated Robot Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 11.09 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 38.17 billion by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 16.71% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising automation is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Major Industry Competitors: Articulated Robot Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global articulated robot market are ABB, Omron Corporation, Comau, DAIHEN Corporation, DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED, Ellison Technologies, Inc., Epson America, Inc., FANUC CORPORATION, Genmark Automation, Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP., Panasonic Corporation, Rethink Robotics, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Inc., SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG., Stäubli International AG., TOSHIBA MACHINE CO.,LTD, Universal Robots, YRG Inc., YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION.

Key Segmentation: Articulated Robot Market

By Payload (Up to 16.00 Kg, 16.01–60.00 Kg, 60.01–225.00 Kg, More Than 225.00 Kg), Function (Handling, Welding, Dispensing, Assembly, Processing, Others), Industry (Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Metals and Machinery, Chemicals, Rubber, and Plastics, Food & Beverages, Precision Engineering and Optics, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics, Others), Type (4-Axis or Less, 5-Axis, 6-Axis or More), Subsystem (Hardware, Software, Services), Component (Robot Controller Unit, Robotic Arm, End Effector, Drive, Sensors, Power Supply, Motors, Others),

Regional Outlook

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of south America)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)

Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Rising investment in automation industry is driving the growth of this market

Increasing prevalence for SMEs is another factor driving the growth of this market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Hitachi Ltd, announced that they are going to acquire JR Automation Technologies, LLC so that they can enter into SI business in North America. The main aim of the acquisition is to strengthen their position in the global market. This will also help the company to use the technologies of the JR so that they can provide new products and services to their customers.

In April 2017, TAL Manufacturing Solutions announced the launch of their new robot TAL Brabo which is specially designed for the manufacturing purposes. This new robot will increase the productivity by 15-30% in just 15-18 months. It can perform time consuming, dangerous and high volume tasks and can be used in the industries like electronics, machines, software, plastic, aerospace etc.

Overview of Global Articulated Robot Market

Articulated Robot Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Articulated Robot Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Articulated Robot Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Articulated Robot Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Articulated Robot Competitive Situation and Trends

Global Articulated Robot Manufacturing Cost Analysis

