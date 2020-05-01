Global Application Outsourcing Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunity, Future Forecast to 2026, Top-Players, Driver, Regional Outlook & Industry Research Report

This report focuses on the global Application Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Application Outsourcing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
CSC
HP
IBM
Fujitsu
TCS
CGI Group
Dell
HCL Technologies
iGATE
Infosys
ITC Infotech
Cognizant
Unisys
Wipro
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Application Development Service
Application Maintenance Service
Independent Software Testing Service
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
BFSI
Telecom
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Application Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Application Outsourcing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Application Outsourcing are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Application Outsourcing Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Application Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Application Development Service
1.4.3 Application Maintenance Service
1.4.4 Independent Software Testing Service
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Application Outsourcing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Government
1.5.3 BFSI
1.5.4 Telecom
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Application Outsourcing Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Application Outsourcing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Application Outsourcing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Application Outsourcing Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Application Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Application Outsourcing Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Application Outsourcing Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Application Outsourcing Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Application Outsourcing Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Application Outsourcing Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Application Outsourcing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Application Outsourcing Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Application Outsourcing Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Application Outsourcing Revenue in 2019
3.3 Application Outsourcing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Application Outsourcing Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Application Outsourcing Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Application Outsourcing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Application Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Application Outsourcing Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Application Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Application Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Application Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Application Outsourcing Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Application Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Application Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Application Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Application Outsourcing Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Application Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Application Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Application Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Application Outsourcing Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Application Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Application Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Application Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Application Outsourcing Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Application Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Application Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Application Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Application Outsourcing Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Application Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Application Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Application Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Application Outsourcing Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Application Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Application Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Application Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Application Outsourcing Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Application Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Application Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Accenture
13.1.1 Accenture Company Details
13.1.2 Accenture Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Accenture Application Outsourcing Introduction
13.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Application Outsourcing Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Accenture Recent Development
13.2 CSC
13.2.1 CSC Company Details
13.2.2 CSC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 CSC Application Outsourcing Introduction
13.2.4 CSC Revenue in Application Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 CSC Recent Development
13.3 HP
13.3.1 HP Company Details
13.3.2 HP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 HP Application Outsourcing Introduction
13.3.4 HP Revenue in Application Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 HP Recent Development
13.4 IBM
13.4.1 IBM Company Details
13.4.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 IBM Application Outsourcing Introduction
13.4.4 IBM Revenue in Application Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 IBM Recent Development
13.5 Fujitsu
13.5.1 Fujitsu Company Details
13.5.2 Fujitsu Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Fujitsu Application Outsourcing Introduction
13.5.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Application Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Fujitsu Recent Development
13.6 TCS
13.6.1 TCS Company Details
13.6.2 TCS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 TCS Application Outsourcing Introduction
13.6.4 TCS Revenue in Application Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 TCS Recent Development
13.7 CGI Group
13.7.1 CGI Group Company Details
13.7.2 CGI Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 CGI Group Application Outsourcing Introduction
13.7.4 CGI Group Revenue in Application Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 CGI Group Recent Development
13.8 Dell
13.8.1 Dell Company Details
13.8.2 Dell Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Dell Application Outsourcing Introduction
13.8.4 Dell Revenue in Application Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Dell Recent Development
13.9 HCL Technologies
13.9.1 HCL Technologies Company Details
13.9.2 HCL Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 HCL Technologies Application Outsourcing Introduction
13.9.4 HCL Technologies Revenue in Application Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 HCL Technologies Recent Development
13.10 iGATE
13.10.1 iGATE Company Details
13.10.2 iGATE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 iGATE Application Outsourcing Introduction
13.10.4 iGATE Revenue in Application Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 iGATE Recent Development
13.11 Infosys
10.11.1 Infosys Company Details
10.11.2 Infosys Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Infosys Application Outsourcing Introduction
10.11.4 Infosys Revenue in Application Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Infosys Recent Development
13.12 ITC Infotech
10.12.1 ITC Infotech Company Details
10.12.2 ITC Infotech Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 ITC Infotech Application Outsourcing Introduction
10.12.4 ITC Infotech Revenue in Application Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 ITC Infotech Recent Development
13.13 Cognizant
10.13.1 Cognizant Company Details
10.13.2 Cognizant Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Cognizant Application Outsourcing Introduction
10.13.4 Cognizant Revenue in Application Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Cognizant Recent Development
13.14 Unisys
10.14.1 Unisys Company Details
10.14.2 Unisys Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 Unisys Application Outsourcing Introduction
10.14.4 Unisys Revenue in Application Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Unisys Recent Development
13.15 Wipro
10.15.1 Wipro Company Details
10.15.2 Wipro Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 Wipro Application Outsourcing Introduction
10.15.4 Wipro Revenue in Application Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Wipro Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
