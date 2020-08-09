The global antipsychotic drugs market was valued at USD 13 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 15 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 4 % during the forecast period, 2020–2026. The demand for antipsychotic drugs is being driven by the growing prevalence of psychosis related diseases. Genetic mutations, physical illness, and substance-induced psychoses resulting in depression are the major factors contributing towards the growing incidence of psychosis related disorders. Huge R&D investments and launching if new antipsychotic compounds are fueling the market growth. To expand therapeutic applications of medicines, increasing efforts are taken by the market players which is estimated to create new opportunities for antipsychotic drugs market during the forecast period, thereby contributing to the growth of the market.

Antipsychotic drugs are mainly used to treat psychosis and are termed as neuroleptics or tranquilizers. These drugs are mainly used to treat common psychotic disorders, such as, delusions, hallucinations, schizophrenia, and others. These drugs are also used to treat severe nausea, anxiety, persistent hiccups, and agitation. For treatment of symptoms of psychosis in the short term, antipsychotic drugs are effectively used. There are long term adverse effects such as weight gain, involuntary movement disorders, metabolic syndrome, impotence, and gynecomastia related to the use of antipsychotic drugs.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Growing prevalence of psychosis related disorders is the major factor influencing the growth of the market.

Rising geriatric population and genetic mutation is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in medical treatments and increasing competitive landscape are driving the growth of the market.

Increased government spending and increasing activities in R&D by companies will create new opportunities in terms of revenue which will in turn lead to market growth.

Risk in medication errors by a medical professional may act as restrain to the growth of the market.

Use of antipsychotic drugs have certain side effects such as dry mouth, insomnia, blurred vision, and drowsiness which may hamper the market growth.

High cost of infrastructure and lack of availability of skilled workforce will act as a restrain for this market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global antipsychotic drugs market include Eli Lilly & Co., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, and Allergan. The competition in the global antipsychotic drugs market is highly intense without any dominant players. Competitors are use strategies such as collaborations, ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and agreements to gain new market share. Companies are engaging in research & development activities and developing new innovative products to remain competitive in the market.

The Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market has been segmented on the basis of

Generations

First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

Applications

Schizophrenia

Anxiety

Bipolar Disorder

Dementia

Unipolar Depression

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Antipsychotic Drugs Market Overview Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Antipsychotic Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Antipsychotic Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Antipsychotic Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Antipsychotic Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Antipsychotic Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

