Global Anti Money Laundering (AML) Software Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

Overview

According to this report, the Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market accounted for $879.21 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $3,426.62 million by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

Increase in money launder cases and increase in expenditures are driving towards the market growth. However, the lack of skilled Anti- money laundering professional is restraining the market.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Accuity

ACI Worldwide

CaseWare

FICO

AML Partners

BAE Systems

Experian

Fiserv

LexisNexis

NICE Actimize

Oracle

Infrasofttech

Global Radar

SAS

Targens

Temenos

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Anti Money Laundering (AML) Software for each application, including-

Transaction Monitoring

Currency Transaction Reporting

Customer Identity Management

Compliance Management

Sanction Screening and Case Management

