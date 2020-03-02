Global Anti-Aging Market Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 7.9% Over the Forecast Period, 2018-2025

Global Anti-Aging Market is projected to grow with a CAGR 7.9%, given the fact that there is a growth in the aging population, advancement of technology, growing awareness among the people from every part of the globe & increase in the disposable income as well.

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Anti-Aging Market was valued at USD 149362.8 million in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2018 to 2024, by value, reaching around USD 274290.1 million by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the global anti-aging market in 2017.

Global Anti-aging Market: Key Players

Major industry players in global anti-aging market are adopting different strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations for strategic expansion in the anti-aging market. For instance, In January 2016, L’Oréal unveiled My UV Patch, the first-ever stretchable skin sensor designed to monitor UV exposure and help consumers educate themselves about sun protection.

Global Anti-Aging Product Market: Key Stakeholders/Participants

Anti-aging product and device manufacturing companies

Suppliers and distributors of anti-aging products and devices

Hospitals, surgical centres, cosmetic clinics, retailers and consumers

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies and municipal corporations

Global Anti-aging Market: Scope of the Report

The global market for anti-aging is segmented by type of product, by type of device, by treatment, demography, and geography. The type of product is further segmented into Anti-Wrinkle, Hair Color, UV Absorbers, Anti-Stretch Marks and Others. The type of device is further segmented into Radiofrequency, Laser, Anti-Cellulite, and Microdermabrasion. Treatment segment is bifurcated as Hair Restoration, Anti-Pigmentation, Anti-Adult Acne, Liposuction, Breast Augmentation, Chemical Peel and Others. Demography is segmented (Generation X, Baby Boomer, and Generation Y)

Global Anti-Aging Product Market: Research Methodology

The research was conducted covering the desk research and primary research. Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources, including Bloomberg, Factiva, OneSource, and Hoovers. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used, including American Geriatrics Society (AGS), Bureau of Labor Statistics (BEA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN-DESA) and various journals. These data sources were used to gather industry related information to develop an understanding of anti-aging. Data sources used for primary research included, but were not limited to, distributors, manufacturers, physicians, surgeons, store managers and suppliers.

Table of Contents

Chapter: 1. Research Scope and Methodology

Chapter: 2. Research Methodology

Chapter: 3. Executive Summary

Chapter: 4. Global Anti-Aging Market, by Type of Product

Chapter: 5. Global Anti-Aging Market, by Type of Device

Chapter: 6. Global Anti-Aging Market, by Treatment

Chapter: 7. Global Anti-Aging Market, by Demography

Chapter: 8. Global Anti-Aging Market, by Geography

Chapter: 9. Competitive Analysis

Chapter: 10. Company Profiles

