Global AMOLED Screens Market 2020, Trends, Demand, Business Opportunities, Development Factors, Applications, Overview with Competitive landscape Forecast 2025

AMOLED (active matrix organic light emitting diode) is the new technology utilized in mobiles and televisions, giving a bright and clear vision. The OLED is a technology that is characterized by a thin film coupled with the organic compounds forming the electroluminescent matter of the AMOLED. AMOLED comprise pixels of active matrix OLED that generate images when electricity flows through it which is controlled and regulated by the TFT displays present.

The paradigm shift towards the use of smart phones or tablets across the globe has increased, thereby fuelling the markets of AMOLED displays. With recent advancements, the market is moving towards AMOLED displays which are catered with HD displays offering more crystal clear images.

The AMOLED Screens market was valued at 17500 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 83100 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for AMOLED Screens.

This report presents the worldwide AMOLED Screens market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Samsung

Dresden Microdisplay

Novaled AG

AU Optronics

BOE Display

AMOLED Screens Breakdown Data by Type

AMOLED hard screen

AMOLED soft screen

AMOLED Screens Breakdown Data by Application

Mobile phone

Wearable device

Helmet type VR

TV

AMOLED Screens Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

AMOLED Screens Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global AMOLED Screens status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key AMOLED Screens manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AMOLED Screens :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of AMOLED Screens market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 AMOLED Screens Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global AMOLED Screens Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 AMOLED hard screen

1.4.3 AMOLED soft screen

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global AMOLED Screens Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Mobile phone

1.5.3 Wearable device

1.5.4 Helmet type VR

1.5.5 TV

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global AMOLED Screens Market Size

2.1.1 Global AMOLED Screens Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global AMOLED Screens Production 2014-2025

2.2 AMOLED Screens Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key AMOLED Screens Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 AMOLED Screens Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers AMOLED Screens Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into AMOLED Screens Market

2.4 Key Trends for AMOLED Screens Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 AMOLED Screens Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 AMOLED Screens Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 AMOLED Screens Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 AMOLED Screens Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 AMOLED Screens Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 AMOLED Screens Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 AMOLED Screens Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: AMOLED Screens Production by Regions

4.1 Global AMOLED Screens Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global AMOLED Screens Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global AMOLED Screens Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States AMOLED Screens Production

4.2.2 United States AMOLED Screens Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States AMOLED Screens Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe AMOLED Screens Production

4.3.2 Europe AMOLED Screens Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe AMOLED Screens Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China AMOLED Screens Production

4.4.2 China AMOLED Screens Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China AMOLED Screens Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan AMOLED Screens Production

4.5.2 Japan AMOLED Screens Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan AMOLED Screens Import & Export

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea AMOLED Screens Production

4.6.2 South Korea AMOLED Screens Revenue

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea AMOLED Screens Import & Export

4.7 Other Regions

4.7.1 Taiwan

4.7.2 India

4.7.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: AMOLED Screens Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global AMOLED Screens Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global AMOLED Screens Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global AMOLED Screens Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America AMOLED Screens Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America AMOLED Screens Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe AMOLED Screens Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe AMOLED Screens Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific AMOLED Screens Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific AMOLED Screens Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America AMOLED Screens Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America AMOLED Screens Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa AMOLED Screens Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa AMOLED Screens Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global AMOLED Screens Production by Type

6.2 Global AMOLED Screens Revenue by Type

6.3 AMOLED Screens Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global AMOLED Screens Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global AMOLED Screens Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global AMOLED Screens Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Samsung

8.1.1 Samsung Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 Samsung AMOLED Screens Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Samsung AMOLED Screens Product Description

8.1.5 Samsung Recent Development

8.2 Dresden Microdisplay

8.2.1 Dresden Microdisplay Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 Dresden Microdisplay AMOLED Screens Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Dresden Microdisplay AMOLED Screens Product Description

8.2.5 Dresden Microdisplay Recent Development

8.3 Novaled AG

8.3.1 Novaled AG Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Novaled AG AMOLED Screens Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Novaled AG AMOLED Screens Product Description

8.3.5 Novaled AG Recent Development

8.4 AU Optronics

8.4.1 AU Optronics Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 AU Optronics AMOLED Screens Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 AU Optronics AMOLED Screens Product Description

8.4.5 AU Optronics Recent Development

8.5 BOE Display

8.5.1 BOE Display Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 BOE Display AMOLED Screens Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 BOE Display AMOLED Screens Product Description

8.5.5 BOE Display Recent Development

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 AMOLED Screens Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global AMOLED Screens Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global AMOLED Screens Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 AMOLED Screens Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global AMOLED Screens Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global AMOLED Screens Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 AMOLED Screens Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global AMOLED Screens Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global AMOLED Screens Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 AMOLED Screens Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 AMOLED Screens Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America AMOLED Screens Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe AMOLED Screens Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific AMOLED Screens Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America AMOLED Screens Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa AMOLED Screens Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 AMOLED Screens Sales Channels

11.2.2 AMOLED Screens Distributors

11.3 AMOLED Screens Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global AMOLED Screens Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

