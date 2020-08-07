The global amino acids market was valued at 9.3 million tons in 2019 and is expected to reach 12.3 million tons by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 4.3% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. The growth of the market is attributed to rising meat consumption and demand for additional animal feed additive

Request for [email protected] https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=123377

Amino acids are compounds containing amine and carboxyl which are processed using fermenting, extracting and chemical synthesis procedures. The production process is dependent on the composition of raw material, its state and category of yield. Mostly the materials are synthesized from α-ketoacids and transferred to amino acids using glutamate, the enzyme part of the reaction is known as aminotransferase. It can also be incorporated with adding proteins using biosynthesis to form proteinogenic amino acids. The acids are used in animal husbandry industry to increase metabolism among animals for faster growth and gain appropriate weight.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Increasing awareness of immune development ability of the product is generating demand among animal feed industry. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the market.

Rising geriatric population and need for nutritional supplements is steering the growth of the market.

Flavor enhancement properties of the product is fueling the demand in food & beverage industry.

Limited supply of raw material is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Globally, the demand for health supplements is rising which one of the major factors fostering the growth of the market in the forecasted period.

Ask for [email protected] https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=123377

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in global amino acids market includes Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Amino GMbH (Germany), Cargill (U.S), Daesang Corporation (South Korea), Fufeng group company Ltd. (China), and Sunitomo Chemical Co. Ltd (Japan). The major 5 players have dominated the market and account for 70% of the total market share since 2014.

The global amino acids market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Glutamic Acid

Lysine

Methionine

Threonine

Tryptophan

Leucine

Iso-Leucine

Valine

Glutamine

Arginine

Glycine

Phenylalanine

Tyrosine

Citrulline

Creatine

Proline

Serine

Sources

Plant Based

Animal Based

Applications

Food

Animal Feed

Healthcare

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Enquiry Before [email protected] https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=123377

Why Choose Us:

We offer industry-leading critical reports with accurate insights into the future of the market.

Our reports have been evaluated by some industry experts in the market, thus making them beneficial for the company’s to maximize their return on investments.

We provide a comprehensive pictorial representation of the information, strategic recommendations, outcomes of the analytical tools to offer an elaborate landscape, highlighting the key market players. This detailed assessment of the market will help the company increase efficiency.

The demand and supply dynamics offered in the report give a 360 degree view of the market.

Our report helps readers decipher the current and future constraints in the Amino Acids Market , and help them formulate optimum business strategies to maximize growth in the market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Amino Acids Market Overview Global Amino Acids Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Amino Acids Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Amino Acids Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Amino Acids Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Amino Acids Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Amino Acids Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Amino Acids Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Amino Acids Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Amino Acids Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

About DataIntelo:

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.

Contact Info:

Name: Alex Mathews

Address: 500 East E Street, Ontario,CA 91764, US.

Phone No: US: +1 909 545 6473 | IND: +91–7000061386

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://dataintelo.com