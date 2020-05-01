Global Airborne Geophysical Service Market Report, Size and Forecast 2020-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types & Application

This report focuses on the global Airborne Geophysical Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Airborne Geophysical Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Fugro

CGG

Xcalibur

SGL

Spectrum Offshore

GeoSiam

Getech

EON Geosciences

GPX Surveys

Precision GeoSurveys

SkyTEM

NRG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Magnetic Service

Gravity Service

Electromagnetic Service

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Mineral and Mining

Upstream Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Water Exploration

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Airborne Geophysical Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Airborne Geophysical Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Airborne Geophysical Service are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Airborne Geophysical Service Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Airborne Geophysical Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Magnetic Service

1.4.3 Gravity Service

1.4.4 Electromagnetic Service

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Airborne Geophysical Service Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Mineral and Mining

1.5.3 Upstream Oil & Gas

1.5.4 Agriculture

1.5.5 Water Exploration

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Airborne Geophysical Service Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Airborne Geophysical Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Airborne Geophysical Service Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Airborne Geophysical Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Airborne Geophysical Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Airborne Geophysical Service Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Airborne Geophysical Service Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Airborne Geophysical Service Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Airborne Geophysical Service Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Airborne Geophysical Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Airborne Geophysical Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Airborne Geophysical Service Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Airborne Geophysical Service Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Airborne Geophysical Service Revenue in 2019

3.3 Airborne Geophysical Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Airborne Geophysical Service Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Airborne Geophysical Service Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Airborne Geophysical Service Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Airborne Geophysical Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Airborne Geophysical Service Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Airborne Geophysical Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Airborne Geophysical Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Airborne Geophysical Service Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Airborne Geophysical Service Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Airborne Geophysical Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Airborne Geophysical Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Airborne Geophysical Service Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Airborne Geophysical Service Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Airborne Geophysical Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Airborne Geophysical Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Airborne Geophysical Service Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Airborne Geophysical Service Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Airborne Geophysical Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Airborne Geophysical Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Airborne Geophysical Service Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Airborne Geophysical Service Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Airborne Geophysical Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Airborne Geophysical Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Airborne Geophysical Service Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Airborne Geophysical Service Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Airborne Geophysical Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Airborne Geophysical Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Airborne Geophysical Service Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Airborne Geophysical Service Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Airborne Geophysical Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Airborne Geophysical Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Airborne Geophysical Service Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Airborne Geophysical Service Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Airborne Geophysical Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Airborne Geophysical Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Fugro

13.1.1 Fugro Company Details

13.1.2 Fugro Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Fugro Airborne Geophysical Service Introduction

13.1.4 Fugro Revenue in Airborne Geophysical Service Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Fugro Recent Development

13.2 CGG

13.2.1 CGG Company Details

13.2.2 CGG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 CGG Airborne Geophysical Service Introduction

13.2.4 CGG Revenue in Airborne Geophysical Service Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 CGG Recent Development

13.3 Xcalibur

13.3.1 Xcalibur Company Details

13.3.2 Xcalibur Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Xcalibur Airborne Geophysical Service Introduction

13.3.4 Xcalibur Revenue in Airborne Geophysical Service Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Xcalibur Recent Development

13.4 SGL

13.4.1 SGL Company Details

13.4.2 SGL Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 SGL Airborne Geophysical Service Introduction

13.4.4 SGL Revenue in Airborne Geophysical Service Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 SGL Recent Development

13.5 Spectrum Offshore

13.5.1 Spectrum Offshore Company Details

13.5.2 Spectrum Offshore Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Spectrum Offshore Airborne Geophysical Service Introduction

13.5.4 Spectrum Offshore Revenue in Airborne Geophysical Service Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Spectrum Offshore Recent Development

13.6 GeoSiam

13.6.1 GeoSiam Company Details

13.6.2 GeoSiam Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 GeoSiam Airborne Geophysical Service Introduction

13.6.4 GeoSiam Revenue in Airborne Geophysical Service Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 GeoSiam Recent Development

13.7 Getech

13.7.1 Getech Company Details

13.7.2 Getech Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Getech Airborne Geophysical Service Introduction

13.7.4 Getech Revenue in Airborne Geophysical Service Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Getech Recent Development

13.8 EON Geosciences

13.8.1 EON Geosciences Company Details

13.8.2 EON Geosciences Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 EON Geosciences Airborne Geophysical Service Introduction

13.8.4 EON Geosciences Revenue in Airborne Geophysical Service Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 EON Geosciences Recent Development

13.9 GPX Surveys

13.9.1 GPX Surveys Company Details

13.9.2 GPX Surveys Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 GPX Surveys Airborne Geophysical Service Introduction

13.9.4 GPX Surveys Revenue in Airborne Geophysical Service Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 GPX Surveys Recent Development

13.10 Precision GeoSurveys

13.10.1 Precision GeoSurveys Company Details

13.10.2 Precision GeoSurveys Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Precision GeoSurveys Airborne Geophysical Service Introduction

13.10.4 Precision GeoSurveys Revenue in Airborne Geophysical Service Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Precision GeoSurveys Recent Development

13.11 SkyTEM

10.11.1 SkyTEM Company Details

10.11.2 SkyTEM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 SkyTEM Airborne Geophysical Service Introduction

10.11.4 SkyTEM Revenue in Airborne Geophysical Service Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 SkyTEM Recent Development

13.12 NRG

10.12.1 NRG Company Details

10.12.2 NRG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 NRG Airborne Geophysical Service Introduction

10.12.4 NRG Revenue in Airborne Geophysical Service Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 NRG Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @

