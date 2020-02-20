Global Air Traffic Control Market Outlook 2020-2025: Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

Air Traffic Control. A service operated by the appropriate authority to promote the safe, orderly and expeditious flow of air traffic. Air Traffic Control Equipment is used for air traffic communication, navigation, and surveillance. It ensures safety and efficiency in the operation of aircraft, organizes the flow of air traffic, and helps to avoid collision of aircraft. ATC equipment enables air traffic controllers to communicate with the aircraft, provides navigational services, and monitors and manages the air traffic.

The global Air Traffic Control (ATC) market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Air Traffic Control (ATC) by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Communication System

Surveillance System

Navigation System

By Airspace

Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC)

Air Route Traffic Control Center (ARTCC)

Traffic Radar Approach Control (TRACON)

Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT)

Flight Service Station (FSS)

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Thales

Raytheon

Harris

Indra

BAE Systems

Honeywell International Inc.

Sierra Nevada Corp

Telephonics Corporation

Frequentis AG

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Defence

Commercial

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Industry

Figure Air Traffic Control (ATC) Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Air Traffic Control (ATC)

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Air Traffic Control (ATC)

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Air Traffic Control (ATC)

Table Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Communication System

Table Major Company List of Communication System

3.1.2 Surveillance System

Table Major Company List of Surveillance System

3.1.3 Navigation System

Table Major Company List of Navigation System

3.2 By Airspace

3.2.1 Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC)

Table Major Company List of Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC)

3.2.2 Air Route Traffic Control Center (ARTCC)

Table Major Company List of Air Route Traffic Control Center (ARTCC)

3.2.3 Traffic Radar Approach Control (TRACON)

Table Major Company List of Traffic Radar Approach Control (TRACON)

3.2.4 Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT)

Table Major Company List of Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT)

3.2.5 Flight Service Station (FSS)

Table Major Company List of Flight Service Station (FSS)

3.3 Market Size

Table Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market 2015-2019, by Airspace, in USD Million

Figure Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Growth 2015-2019, by Airspace, in USD Million

3.4 Market Forecast

Table Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Airspace, in USD Million

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Lockheed Martin (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Lockheed Martin Profile

Table Lockheed Martin Overview List

4.1.2 Lockheed Martin Products & Services

4.1.3 Lockheed Martin Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Lockheed Martin (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Northrop Grumman (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Northrop Grumman Profile

Table Northrop Grumman Overview List

4.2.2 Northrop Grumman Products & Services

4.2.3 Northrop Grumman Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Northrop Grumman (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Thales (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Thales Profile

Table Thales Overview List

4.3.2 Thales Products & Services

4.3.3 Thales Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Thales (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Raytheon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Raytheon Profile

Table Raytheon Overview List

4.4.2 Raytheon Products & Services

4.4.3 Raytheon Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Raytheon (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Harris (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Harris Profile

Table Harris Overview List

4.5.2 Harris Products & Services

4.5.3 Harris Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Harris (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Indra (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Indra Profile

Table Indra Overview List

4.6.2 Indra Products & Services

4.6.3 Indra Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Indra (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 BAE Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 BAE Systems Profile

Table BAE Systems Overview List

4.7.2 BAE Systems Products & Services

4.7.3 BAE Systems Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of BAE Systems (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Honeywell International Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Honeywell International Inc. Profile

Table Honeywell International Inc. Overview List

4.8.2 Honeywell International Inc. Products & Services

4.8.3 Honeywell International Inc. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Honeywell International Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Sierra Nevada Corp (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Sierra Nevada Corp Profile

Table Sierra Nevada Corp Overview List

4.9.2 Sierra Nevada Corp Products & Services

4.9.3 Sierra Nevada Corp Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Sierra Nevada Corp (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Telephonics Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Telephonics Corporation Profile

Table Telephonics Corporation Overview List

4.10.2 Telephonics Corporation Products & Services

4.10.3 Telephonics Corporation Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Telephonics Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Frequentis AG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Frequentis AG Profile

Table Frequentis AG Overview List

4.11.2 Frequentis AG Products & Services

4.11.3 Frequentis AG Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Frequentis AG (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control (ATC) MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Defence

Figure Air Traffic Control (ATC) Demand in Defence, 2015-2019, in USD Million

6.1.2 Demand in Commercial

Figure Air Traffic Control (ATC) Demand in Commercial, 2015-2019, in USD Million

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Air Traffic Control (ATC) Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Air Traffic Control (ATC) Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

