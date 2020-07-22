The global air filtration market is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period, 2020–2026.The air filters are devices that are multi-layered in order to filter the impure air. Air filters are made of many layers of cotton, polyester films, paper, woven or knitted fabrics, and synthetic organic material. The filters are manufactured and designed as such to protect from the contaminants present in the air. The air filters are required in a number of areas such as ventilation, heating and air conditioning systems, gas turbine air filtration, industrial air filtration, clean room filtration, gas turbine air filtration and locomotive air filtration for cabin and engine air intake. Air filters are an essential part of HVAC system that are used for internal combustion engine to remove small and minute particulate across the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. They are an essential part of air moving devices such as terminal units, fan coils, and air handlers as they remove dirt that would otherwise cause coil blockages and fan wheel imbalances. Air filters are not only essential for a good and healthy indoor climate, but they also have a strong impact on the energy performance of buildings as well as air handling equipment. The aim of using air filters is to protect people’s health by maintaining a good hygiene level in the ventilation system and clean indoor air quality (IAQ).

The air purifiers market demand is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period, owing to the increase in indoor air pollution. Furthermore, the air filtration industry is taking necessary initiatives in order to overcome these challenges, owing to the rising awareness about sustainable environment. Manufacturers are adopting various air filtration techniques that focus on particulate matters, in order to filter out the globally recognized air contaminants. Demand for air filters across the industrial sector in order to protect advance manufacturing processes set to drive the air filtration industry thereby minimizing the risk of molecular or microbiological contamination. Stringent government norms pertaining to emission and treatment of industrial waste will further enhance the adoption of cartridge filters, dust collection systems, and other filters in industries, thereby driving overall market demand for air filtration market size during the forecast period.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Increasing growth in the automotive industry, improved standards of living, high disposable income of the people, and growing levels of industrialization and urbanization leading to increasing construction activities and emission of pollution are considered to drive the global air filtration market during the forecast period.

High capital investment, emission of harmful chemicals and by-products from the air filters are considered as restraints and it will hamper the growth of the global air filtration market during the forecast period.

Introduction and adoption of new air filters with various features is expected to create opportunities for the global air filtration market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The world leading players in the global air filtration market include Daikin Industries Ltd, Alfa Laval, Parker Hannifin Corp, 3M, Sharp Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Cummins, Camfil, and Donaldson. Product launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are the key strategies adopted by the key players across the globe. Daikin with its subsidiaries AAF, and Nippon Muki Co. Ltd., are emphasizing on expanding their air filter business that is used in the buildings, engineering fields, factories and others. Additionally, the companies are indulged in manufacturing efficient filtration systems with low manufacturing cost.

The global air filtration market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Cartridge Collectors

Dust Collectors

HEPA Filters

Baghouse Filters

Others

End-users

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

