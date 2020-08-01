The global advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) camera market, is expected to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period 2020–2026. The major reasons behind its growth in the market are rise in sales of automobiles, surge in number of road fatalities, and the advancement of technology, especially in the sensor market. Other factors such as increasing awareness among the people related to road safety, initiatives taken by the governments to promote road safety, and the surge in the automation in the automobile sector are the driving factors behind the growth of the device in the market.

Primarily, the advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) camera, is a crucial device that has various functions such as monitoring the rear image, and parking assistance by assisting the driver’s visibility. In recent past, due to technological advancement in the field of consumer electronics, especially in the field of image recognition, a sensor function is responsible for visual assistance, and directly controlling automobiles. From a very long time, conventional on-board cameras were used as a view camera that makes up, for blind spots during driving like a back monitor. In the recent past, the image recognition technology has improved in a great way, hence recognizing pedestrians, vehicles, traffic signs, etc. based on digital image data by a camera, encourages the driver to warn their fellow passengers, in case of any mis happenings. In some cases, it functions as an input sensor for directly controlling a car, like a sensing camera.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Rise in sales of automobiles around the world, is a driving factor for the growth of the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) camera market.

The amount of research and development (R&D) happening in the consumer electronics sector, is anticipated to have a positive impact in the growth of the device in the market.

Surge in number of road fatalities, across the globe, is a reason behind the growth of the device in the market.

Nowadays, people have become much more knowledgeable, and the awareness about road safety has increased. This is expected to have a positive impact, in the growth of the device in the market.

Advancement of technology, especially in the sensor market, is anticipated to be a driving factor for the growth of the device in the market.

The initiatives taken by the governments to promote road safety, is a reason behind the growth of the device in the market.

The rise in purchasing power of the people, is anticipated to have a positive impact in the growth of the device in the market.

The cost of installation of the cameras is very high, which is expected to be an obstacle in the growth of the device in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players, which operate in the global advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) camera market, are quite a few in number. Some of them are

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo

Mobileye N.V.

Continental A.G.

Sony Corporation

Delphi Automotive LLP

Magna International

Ficosa Corporation

Samvardhana Motherson

Nidec Corporation

Hitachi Automotive Systems Co, Ltd

The market leaders are looking for various strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, and product development to continue their market dominance.

The Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Camera Market has been segmented on the basis of

Vehicle Types:

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Technologies:

Infrared Camera

Thermal Camera

Digital Camera

Applications:

Autonomous Emergency Braking System

Adaptive Cruise Control System

Driver Monitoring System

Lane Departure Warning System

Blind Spot Detection

Park Assist System

Others

Regions:

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Overview Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

