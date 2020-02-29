Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market 2020, Size and Share, Growth Analysis, Top Trends and Forecast till 2025

Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders can produce metallic products through three – dimensional and printing technology. Now it is widely used in automotive industry, aerospace industry and medical industry.3D printing of metals works by laying down metal powder. A high powered laser then melts that powder in certain precise locations based on a CAD file. Once one layer is melted, the printer will place another layer of metal powder on top, and the process repeats until an entire object is fabricated.

The global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4396693

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

Others

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

EOS GmbH

Concept Laser GmbH

SLM

3D Systems

Arcam AB

ReaLizer

Renishaw

Exone

Wuhan Binhu

Bright Laser Technologies

Huake 3D

Syndaya

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Healthcare & Dental Industry

Academic Institutions

Others

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-additive-manufacturing-with-metal-powders-market-research-report-2015-2025

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Research

1.1.1 Definition

Figure Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Picture

1.1.2 Specifications

Table Product Specifications of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 by Type

Table Products Segment of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders

Table Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.1.1 Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Table Selective Laser Melting (SLM) Overview

1.2.1.2 Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

Table Electronic Beam Melting (EBM) Overview

1.2.1.3 Others

Table Others Overview

1.2.2 by Application

Table Application Segment of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders

Table Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.2.1 Automotive Industry

Table Automotive Industry Overview

1.2.2.2 Aerospace Industry

Table Aerospace Industry Overview

1.2.2.3 Healthcare & Dental Industry

Table Healthcare & Dental Industry Overview

1.2.2.4 Academic Institutions

Table Academic Institutions Overview

1.2.2.5 Others

Table Others Overview

1.2.3 by Regions

Table Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

2 Industry Chain

2.1 Industry Chain Structure

Figure Industry Chain Structure of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders

2.2 Upstream

Table Cost of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders

Figure Manufacturing Process of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders

2.3 Market

2.3.1 SWOT

Figure SWOT of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders

2.3.2 Dynamics

Table Market Dynamics

3 Environmental Analysis

3.1 Policy

Table Policy of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders

3.2 Economic

Table GDP of Major Countries

3.3 Technology

Table Technology of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders

3.4 Market Entry

Table Market Entry of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders

4 Market Segmentation by Type

4.1 Market Size

4.1.1 Selective Laser Melting (SLM) Market, 2013-2018

Figure Selective Laser Melting (SLM) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Selective Laser Melting (SLM) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Selective Laser Melting (SLM) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.1.2 Electronic Beam Melting (EBM) Market, 2013-2018

Figure Electronic Beam Melting (EBM) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Electronic Beam Melting (EBM) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Electronic Beam Melting (EBM) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.1.3 Others Market, 2013-2018

Figure Others Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Others Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.2 Market Forecast

4.2.1 Selective Laser Melting (SLM) Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Selective Laser Melting (SLM) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Selective Laser Melting (SLM) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Selective Laser Melting (SLM) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

4.2.2 Electronic Beam Melting (EBM) Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Electronic Beam Melting (EBM) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Electronic Beam Melting (EBM) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Electronic Beam Melting (EBM) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

4.2.3 Others Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market Size

5.1.1 Automotive Industry Market, 2013-2018

Figure Automotive Industry Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Automotive Industry CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.1.2 Aerospace Industry Market, 2013-2018

Figure Aerospace Industry Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Aerospace Industry CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.1.3 Healthcare & Dental Industry Market, 2013-2018

Figure Healthcare & Dental Industry Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Healthcare & Dental Industry CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.1.4 Academic Institutions Market, 2013-2018

Figure Academic Institutions Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Academic Institutions CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.1.5 Others Market, 2013-2018

Figure Others Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.2 Market Forecast

5.2.1 Automotive Industry Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Automotive Industry Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Automotive Industry Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Automotive Industry CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

5.2.2 Aerospace Industry Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Aerospace Industry Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Aerospace Industry Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Aerospace Industry CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

5.2.3 Healthcare & Dental Industry Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Healthcare & Dental Industry Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Healthcare & Dental Industry Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Healthcare & Dental Industry CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

5.2.4 Academic Institutions Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Academic Institutions Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Academic Institutions Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Academic Institutions CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

5.2.5 Others Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6 Market Segmentation by Region

6.1 Market Size

6.1.1 Asia-Pacific

6.1.1.1 Asia-Pacific Market, 2012-2018

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.1.2 Asia-Pacific Market by Type

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Type

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Type

6.1.1.3 Asia-Pacific Market by Application

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Application

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Application

6.1.2 North America

6.1.2.1 North America Market, 2012-2018

Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.2.2 North America Market by Type

Figure North America Market Size by Type

Figure North America Market Share by Type

6.1.2.3 North America Market by Application

Figure North America Market Size by Application

Figure North America Market Share by Application

6.1.3 Europe

6.1.3.1 Europe Market, 2012-2018

Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.3.2 Europe Market by Type

Figure Europe Market Size by Type

Figure Europe Market Share by Type

6.1.3.3 Europe Market by Application

Figure Europe Market Size by Application

Figure Europe Market Share by Application

6.1.4 South America

6.1.4.1 South America Market, 2012-2018

Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.4.2 South America Market by Type

Figure South America Market Size by Type

Figure South America Market Share by Type

6.1.4.3 South America Market by Application

Figure South America Market Size by Application

Figure South America Market Share by Application

6.1.5 Middle East & Africa

6.1.5.1 Middle East & Africa Market, 2012-2018

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.5.2 Middle East & Africa Market by Type

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Type

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Type

6.1.5.3 Middle East & Africa Market by Application

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Application

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Application

6.2 Market Forecast

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.2 North America Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.3 Europe Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.4 South America Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

7 Market Competitive

7.1 Global Market by Vendors

Table Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Table Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

7.2 Market Concentration

Figure Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Concentration by Region

7.3 Price & Factors

Table Price Factors List

7.4 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

8 Major Vendors

8.1 EOS GmbH

Table EOS GmbH Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of EOS GmbH (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.2 Concept Laser GmbH

Table Concept Laser GmbH Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Concept Laser GmbH (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.3 SLM

Table SLM Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of SLM (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.4 3D Systems

Table 3D Systems Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of 3D Systems (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.5 Arcam AB

Table Arcam AB Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Arcam AB (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.6 ReaLizer

Table ReaLizer Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of ReaLizer (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.7 Renishaw

Table Renishaw Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Renishaw (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.8 Exone

Table Exone Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Exone (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.9 Wuhan Binhu

Table Wuhan Binhu Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Wuhan Binhu (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.10 Bright Laser Technologies

Table Bright Laser Technologies Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Bright Laser Technologies (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.11 Huake 3D

Table Huake 3D Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Huake 3D (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.12 Syndaya

Table Syndaya Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Syndaya (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

9 Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4396693

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155