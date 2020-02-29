Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market 2020, Size and Share, Growth Analysis, Top Trends and Forecast till 2025

Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders can produce metallic products through three – dimensional and printing technology. Now it is widely used in automotive industry, aerospace industry and medical industry.3D printing of metals works by laying down metal powder. A high powered laser then melts that powder in certain precise locations based on a CAD file. Once one layer is melted, the printer will place another layer of metal powder on top, and the process repeats until an entire object is fabricated.
The global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4396693
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
Selective Laser Melting (SLM)
Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)
Others
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
EOS GmbH
Concept Laser GmbH
SLM
3D Systems
Arcam AB
ReaLizer
Renishaw
Exone
Wuhan Binhu
Bright Laser Technologies
Huake 3D
Syndaya
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Automotive Industry
Aerospace Industry
Healthcare & Dental Industry
Academic Institutions
Others
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-additive-manufacturing-with-metal-powders-market-research-report-2015-2025
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of Research
1.1.1 Definition
Figure Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Picture
1.1.2 Specifications
Table Product Specifications of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 by Type
Table Products Segment of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders
Table Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.1.1 Selective Laser Melting (SLM)
Table Selective Laser Melting (SLM) Overview
1.2.1.2 Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)
Table Electronic Beam Melting (EBM) Overview
1.2.1.3 Others
Table Others Overview
1.2.2 by Application
Table Application Segment of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders
Table Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.2.1 Automotive Industry
Table Automotive Industry Overview
1.2.2.2 Aerospace Industry
Table Aerospace Industry Overview
1.2.2.3 Healthcare & Dental Industry
Table Healthcare & Dental Industry Overview
1.2.2.4 Academic Institutions
Table Academic Institutions Overview
1.2.2.5 Others
Table Others Overview
1.2.3 by Regions
Table Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
2 Industry Chain
2.1 Industry Chain Structure
Figure Industry Chain Structure of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders
2.2 Upstream
Table Cost of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders
Figure Manufacturing Process of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders
2.3 Market
2.3.1 SWOT
Figure SWOT of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders
2.3.2 Dynamics
Table Market Dynamics
3 Environmental Analysis
3.1 Policy
Table Policy of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders
3.2 Economic
Table GDP of Major Countries
3.3 Technology
Table Technology of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders
3.4 Market Entry
Table Market Entry of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders
4 Market Segmentation by Type
4.1 Market Size
4.1.1 Selective Laser Melting (SLM) Market, 2013-2018
Figure Selective Laser Melting (SLM) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Selective Laser Melting (SLM) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Selective Laser Melting (SLM) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
4.1.2 Electronic Beam Melting (EBM) Market, 2013-2018
Figure Electronic Beam Melting (EBM) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Electronic Beam Melting (EBM) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Electronic Beam Melting (EBM) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
4.1.3 Others Market, 2013-2018
Figure Others Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Others Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
4.2 Market Forecast
4.2.1 Selective Laser Melting (SLM) Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Selective Laser Melting (SLM) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Selective Laser Melting (SLM) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Selective Laser Melting (SLM) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024
4.2.2 Electronic Beam Melting (EBM) Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Electronic Beam Melting (EBM) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Electronic Beam Melting (EBM) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Electronic Beam Melting (EBM) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024
4.2.3 Others Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market Size
5.1.1 Automotive Industry Market, 2013-2018
Figure Automotive Industry Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Automotive Industry CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.1.2 Aerospace Industry Market, 2013-2018
Figure Aerospace Industry Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Aerospace Industry CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.1.3 Healthcare & Dental Industry Market, 2013-2018
Figure Healthcare & Dental Industry Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Healthcare & Dental Industry CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.1.4 Academic Institutions Market, 2013-2018
Figure Academic Institutions Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Academic Institutions CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.1.5 Others Market, 2013-2018
Figure Others Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.2 Market Forecast
5.2.1 Automotive Industry Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Automotive Industry Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Automotive Industry Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Automotive Industry CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
5.2.2 Aerospace Industry Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Aerospace Industry Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Aerospace Industry Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Aerospace Industry CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
5.2.3 Healthcare & Dental Industry Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Healthcare & Dental Industry Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Healthcare & Dental Industry Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Healthcare & Dental Industry CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
5.2.4 Academic Institutions Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Academic Institutions Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Academic Institutions Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Academic Institutions CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
5.2.5 Others Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6 Market Segmentation by Region
6.1 Market Size
6.1.1 Asia-Pacific
6.1.1.1 Asia-Pacific Market, 2012-2018
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.1.2 Asia-Pacific Market by Type
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Type
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Type
6.1.1.3 Asia-Pacific Market by Application
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Application
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Application
6.1.2 North America
6.1.2.1 North America Market, 2012-2018
Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.2.2 North America Market by Type
Figure North America Market Size by Type
Figure North America Market Share by Type
6.1.2.3 North America Market by Application
Figure North America Market Size by Application
Figure North America Market Share by Application
6.1.3 Europe
6.1.3.1 Europe Market, 2012-2018
Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.3.2 Europe Market by Type
Figure Europe Market Size by Type
Figure Europe Market Share by Type
6.1.3.3 Europe Market by Application
Figure Europe Market Size by Application
Figure Europe Market Share by Application
6.1.4 South America
6.1.4.1 South America Market, 2012-2018
Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.4.2 South America Market by Type
Figure South America Market Size by Type
Figure South America Market Share by Type
6.1.4.3 South America Market by Application
Figure South America Market Size by Application
Figure South America Market Share by Application
6.1.5 Middle East & Africa
6.1.5.1 Middle East & Africa Market, 2012-2018
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.5.2 Middle East & Africa Market by Type
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Type
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Type
6.1.5.3 Middle East & Africa Market by Application
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Application
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Application
6.2 Market Forecast
6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.2 North America Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.3 Europe Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.4 South America Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
7 Market Competitive
7.1 Global Market by Vendors
Table Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Table Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
7.2 Market Concentration
Figure Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Concentration by Region
7.3 Price & Factors
Table Price Factors List
7.4 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
8 Major Vendors
8.1 EOS GmbH
Table EOS GmbH Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of EOS GmbH (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.2 Concept Laser GmbH
Table Concept Laser GmbH Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Concept Laser GmbH (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.3 SLM
Table SLM Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of SLM (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.4 3D Systems
Table 3D Systems Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of 3D Systems (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.5 Arcam AB
Table Arcam AB Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Arcam AB (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.6 ReaLizer
Table ReaLizer Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of ReaLizer (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.7 Renishaw
Table Renishaw Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Renishaw (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.8 Exone
Table Exone Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Exone (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.9 Wuhan Binhu
Table Wuhan Binhu Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Wuhan Binhu (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.10 Bright Laser Technologies
Table Bright Laser Technologies Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Bright Laser Technologies (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.11 Huake 3D
Table Huake 3D Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Huake 3D (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.12 Syndaya
Table Syndaya Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Syndaya (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
9 Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4396693
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155