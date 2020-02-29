Global Acrylonitrile Market 2020, Size and Share, Growth Analysis, Top Trends and Forecast till 2025

Acrylonitrile is an organic compound with the formula CH2CHCN. It is a clear, colorless liquid with a slightly pungent odor. And it is also a hazardous chemical substance and regulated as such throughout most of the world. Acrylonitrile is an important monomer for the manufacture of useful plastics such as polyacrylonitrile. It is reactive and toxic at low doses.

The global Acrylonitrile market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Propylene Method

Propane Method

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Ineos

Ascend performance Materials

Cornerstone

Unigel

AnQore

Saratovorgsintez Saratov

Repsol Chemicals

Petkim

Taekwang Industrial

Formosa Plastics

Shanghai Secco Petrochemical

CPDC

Anqing Petrochemical

Asahi Kasei

Jilin Petrochemical Company

Wanda Petrochemical

Shandong Qilu Petrochemical Qitai Petrochemical

Reliance Industries

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Acrylic Fibres

ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene)

SAN (styrene-acrylonitrile)

Acrylamide

NBR (nitrile-butadiene-rubber)

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Research

1.1.1 Definition

Figure Acrylonitrile Picture

1.1.2 Specifications

Table Product Specifications of Acrylonitrile

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 by Type

Table Products Segment of Acrylonitrile

Table Global Acrylonitrile Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.1.1 Propylene Method

Table Propylene Method Overview

1.2.1.2 Propane Method

Table Propane Method Overview

1.2.2 by Application

Table Application Segment of Acrylonitrile

Table Global Acrylonitrile Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.2.1 Acrylic Fibres

Table Acrylic Fibres Overview

1.2.2.2 ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene)

Table ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene) Overview

1.2.2.3 SAN (styrene-acrylonitrile)

Table SAN (styrene-acrylonitrile) Overview

1.2.2.4 Acrylamide

Table Acrylamide Overview

1.2.2.5 NBR (nitrile-butadiene-rubber)

Table NBR (nitrile-butadiene-rubber) Overview

1.2.3 by Regions

Table Global Acrylonitrile Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

2 Industry Chain

2.1 Industry Chain Structure

Figure Industry Chain Structure of Acrylonitrile

2.2 Upstream

Table Cost of Acrylonitrile

Figure Manufacturing Process of Acrylonitrile

2.3 Market

2.3.1 SWOT

Figure SWOT of Acrylonitrile

2.3.2 Dynamics

Table Market Dynamics

3 Environmental Analysis

3.1 Policy

Table Policy of Acrylonitrile

3.2 Economic

Table GDP of Major Countries

3.3 Technology

Table Technology of Acrylonitrile

3.4 Market Entry

Table Market Entry of Acrylonitrile

4 Market Segmentation by Type

4.1 Market Size

4.1.1 Propylene Method Market, 2013-2018

Figure Propylene Method Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Propylene Method Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Propylene Method CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.1.2 Propane Method Market, 2013-2018

Figure Propane Method Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Propane Method Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Propane Method CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.2 Market Forecast

4.2.1 Propylene Method Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Propylene Method Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Propylene Method Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Propylene Method CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

4.2.2 Propane Method Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Propane Method Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Propane Method Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Propane Method CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market Size

5.1.1 Acrylic Fibres Market, 2013-2018

Figure Acrylic Fibres Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Acrylic Fibres CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.1.2 ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene) Market, 2013-2018

Figure ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.1.3 SAN (styrene-acrylonitrile) Market, 2013-2018

Figure SAN (styrene-acrylonitrile) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table SAN (styrene-acrylonitrile) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.1.4 Acrylamide Market, 2013-2018

Figure Acrylamide Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Acrylamide CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.1.5 NBR (nitrile-butadiene-rubber) Market, 2013-2018

Figure NBR (nitrile-butadiene-rubber) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table NBR (nitrile-butadiene-rubber) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.2 Market Forecast

5.2.1 Acrylic Fibres Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Acrylic Fibres Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Acrylic Fibres Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Acrylic Fibres CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

5.2.2 ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene) Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

5.2.3 SAN (styrene-acrylonitrile) Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure SAN (styrene-acrylonitrile) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure SAN (styrene-acrylonitrile) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table SAN (styrene-acrylonitrile) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

5.2.4 Acrylamide Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Acrylamide Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Acrylamide Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Acrylamide CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

5.2.5 NBR (nitrile-butadiene-rubber) Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure NBR (nitrile-butadiene-rubber) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure NBR (nitrile-butadiene-rubber) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table NBR (nitrile-butadiene-rubber) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6 Market Segmentation by Region

6.1 Market Size

6.1.1 Asia-Pacific

6.1.1.1 Asia-Pacific Market, 2012-2018

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.1.2 Asia-Pacific Market by Type

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Type

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Type

6.1.1.3 Asia-Pacific Market by Application

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Application

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Application

6.1.2 North America

6.1.2.1 North America Market, 2012-2018

Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.2.2 North America Market by Type

Figure North America Market Size by Type

Figure North America Market Share by Type

6.1.2.3 North America Market by Application

Figure North America Market Size by Application

Figure North America Market Share by Application

6.1.3 Europe

6.1.3.1 Europe Market, 2012-2018

Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.3.2 Europe Market by Type

Figure Europe Market Size by Type

Figure Europe Market Share by Type

6.1.3.3 Europe Market by Application

Figure Europe Market Size by Application

Figure Europe Market Share by Application

6.1.4 South America

6.1.4.1 South America Market, 2012-2018

Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.4.2 South America Market by Type

Figure South America Market Size by Type

Figure South America Market Share by Type

6.1.4.3 South America Market by Application

Figure South America Market Size by Application

Figure South America Market Share by Application

6.1.5 Middle East & Africa

6.1.5.1 Middle East & Africa Market, 2012-2018

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.5.2 Middle East & Africa Market by Type

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Type

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Type

6.1.5.3 Middle East & Africa Market by Application

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Application

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Application

6.2 Market Forecast

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.2 North America Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.3 Europe Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.4 South America Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

7 Market Competitive

7.1 Global Market by Vendors

Table Global Acrylonitrile Market by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Global Acrylonitrile Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Table Global Acrylonitrile Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

7.2 Market Concentration

Figure Acrylonitrile Market Concentration by Region

7.3 Price & Factors

Table Price Factors List

7.4 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

8 Major Vendors

8.1 Ineos

Table Ineos Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Ineos (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.2 Ascend performance Materials

Table Ascend performance Materials Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Ascend performance Materials (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.3 Cornerstone

Table Cornerstone Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Cornerstone (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.4 Unigel

Table Unigel Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Unigel (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.5 AnQore

Table AnQore Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of AnQore (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.6 Saratovorgsintez Saratov

Table Saratovorgsintez Saratov Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Saratovorgsintez Saratov (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.7 Repsol Chemicals

Table Repsol Chemicals Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Repsol Chemicals (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.8 Petkim

Table Petkim Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Petkim (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.9 Taekwang Industrial

Table Taekwang Industrial Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Taekwang Industrial (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.10 Formosa Plastics

Table Formosa Plastics Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Formosa Plastics (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.11 Shanghai Secco Petrochemical

Table Shanghai Secco Petrochemical Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Shanghai Secco Petrochemical (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.12 CPDC

Table CPDC Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of CPDC (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.13 Anqing Petrochemical

Table Anqing Petrochemical Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Anqing Petrochemical (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.14 Asahi Kasei

Table Asahi Kasei Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Asahi Kasei (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.15 Jilin Petrochemical Company

Table Jilin Petrochemical Company Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Jilin Petrochemical Company (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.16 Wanda Petrochemical

Table Wanda Petrochemical Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Wanda Petrochemical (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.17 Shandong Qilu Petrochemical Qitai Petrochemical

Table Shandong Qilu Petrochemical Qitai Petrochemical Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Shandong Qilu Petrochemical Qitai Petrochemical (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.18 Reliance Industries

Table Reliance Industries Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Reliance Industries (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

9 Conclusion

