Global Acrylonitrile Market 2020, Size and Share, Growth Analysis, Top Trends and Forecast till 2025

Acrylonitrile is an organic compound with the formula CH2CHCN. It is a clear, colorless liquid with a slightly pungent odor. And it is also a hazardous chemical substance and regulated as such throughout most of the world. Acrylonitrile is an important monomer for the manufacture of useful plastics such as polyacrylonitrile. It is reactive and toxic at low doses.
The global Acrylonitrile market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
Propylene Method
Propane Method
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Ineos
Ascend performance Materials
Cornerstone
Unigel
AnQore
Saratovorgsintez Saratov
Repsol Chemicals
Petkim
Taekwang Industrial
Formosa Plastics
Shanghai Secco Petrochemical
CPDC
Anqing Petrochemical
Asahi Kasei
Jilin Petrochemical Company
Wanda Petrochemical
Shandong Qilu Petrochemical Qitai Petrochemical
Reliance Industries
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Acrylic Fibres
ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene)
SAN (styrene-acrylonitrile)
Acrylamide
NBR (nitrile-butadiene-rubber)
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of Research
1.1.1 Definition
Figure Acrylonitrile Picture
1.1.2 Specifications
Table Product Specifications of Acrylonitrile
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 by Type
Table Products Segment of Acrylonitrile
Table Global Acrylonitrile Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.1.1 Propylene Method
Table Propylene Method Overview
1.2.1.2 Propane Method
Table Propane Method Overview
1.2.2 by Application
Table Application Segment of Acrylonitrile
Table Global Acrylonitrile Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.2.1 Acrylic Fibres
Table Acrylic Fibres Overview
1.2.2.2 ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene)
Table ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene) Overview
1.2.2.3 SAN (styrene-acrylonitrile)
Table SAN (styrene-acrylonitrile) Overview
1.2.2.4 Acrylamide
Table Acrylamide Overview
1.2.2.5 NBR (nitrile-butadiene-rubber)
Table NBR (nitrile-butadiene-rubber) Overview
1.2.3 by Regions
Table Global Acrylonitrile Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
2 Industry Chain
2.1 Industry Chain Structure
Figure Industry Chain Structure of Acrylonitrile
2.2 Upstream
Table Cost of Acrylonitrile
Figure Manufacturing Process of Acrylonitrile
2.3 Market
2.3.1 SWOT
Figure SWOT of Acrylonitrile
2.3.2 Dynamics
Table Market Dynamics
3 Environmental Analysis
3.1 Policy
Table Policy of Acrylonitrile
3.2 Economic
Table GDP of Major Countries
3.3 Technology
Table Technology of Acrylonitrile
3.4 Market Entry
Table Market Entry of Acrylonitrile
4 Market Segmentation by Type
4.1 Market Size
4.1.1 Propylene Method Market, 2013-2018
Figure Propylene Method Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Propylene Method Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Propylene Method CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
4.1.2 Propane Method Market, 2013-2018
Figure Propane Method Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Propane Method Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Propane Method CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
4.2 Market Forecast
4.2.1 Propylene Method Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Propylene Method Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Propylene Method Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Propylene Method CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024
4.2.2 Propane Method Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Propane Method Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Propane Method Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Propane Method CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market Size
5.1.1 Acrylic Fibres Market, 2013-2018
Figure Acrylic Fibres Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Acrylic Fibres CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.1.2 ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene) Market, 2013-2018
Figure ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.1.3 SAN (styrene-acrylonitrile) Market, 2013-2018
Figure SAN (styrene-acrylonitrile) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table SAN (styrene-acrylonitrile) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.1.4 Acrylamide Market, 2013-2018
Figure Acrylamide Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Acrylamide CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.1.5 NBR (nitrile-butadiene-rubber) Market, 2013-2018
Figure NBR (nitrile-butadiene-rubber) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table NBR (nitrile-butadiene-rubber) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.2 Market Forecast
5.2.1 Acrylic Fibres Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Acrylic Fibres Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Acrylic Fibres Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Acrylic Fibres CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
5.2.2 ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene) Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
5.2.3 SAN (styrene-acrylonitrile) Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure SAN (styrene-acrylonitrile) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure SAN (styrene-acrylonitrile) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table SAN (styrene-acrylonitrile) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
5.2.4 Acrylamide Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Acrylamide Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Acrylamide Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Acrylamide CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
5.2.5 NBR (nitrile-butadiene-rubber) Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure NBR (nitrile-butadiene-rubber) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure NBR (nitrile-butadiene-rubber) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table NBR (nitrile-butadiene-rubber) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6 Market Segmentation by Region
6.1 Market Size
6.1.1 Asia-Pacific
6.1.1.1 Asia-Pacific Market, 2012-2018
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.1.2 Asia-Pacific Market by Type
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Type
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Type
6.1.1.3 Asia-Pacific Market by Application
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Application
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Application
6.1.2 North America
6.1.2.1 North America Market, 2012-2018
Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.2.2 North America Market by Type
Figure North America Market Size by Type
Figure North America Market Share by Type
6.1.2.3 North America Market by Application
Figure North America Market Size by Application
Figure North America Market Share by Application
6.1.3 Europe
6.1.3.1 Europe Market, 2012-2018
Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.3.2 Europe Market by Type
Figure Europe Market Size by Type
Figure Europe Market Share by Type
6.1.3.3 Europe Market by Application
Figure Europe Market Size by Application
Figure Europe Market Share by Application
6.1.4 South America
6.1.4.1 South America Market, 2012-2018
Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.4.2 South America Market by Type
Figure South America Market Size by Type
Figure South America Market Share by Type
6.1.4.3 South America Market by Application
Figure South America Market Size by Application
Figure South America Market Share by Application
6.1.5 Middle East & Africa
6.1.5.1 Middle East & Africa Market, 2012-2018
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.5.2 Middle East & Africa Market by Type
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Type
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Type
6.1.5.3 Middle East & Africa Market by Application
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Application
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Application
6.2 Market Forecast
6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.2 North America Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.3 Europe Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.4 South America Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
7 Market Competitive
7.1 Global Market by Vendors
Table Global Acrylonitrile Market by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Global Acrylonitrile Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Table Global Acrylonitrile Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
7.2 Market Concentration
Figure Acrylonitrile Market Concentration by Region
7.3 Price & Factors
Table Price Factors List
7.4 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
8 Major Vendors
8.1 Ineos
Table Ineos Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Ineos (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.2 Ascend performance Materials
Table Ascend performance Materials Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Ascend performance Materials (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.3 Cornerstone
Table Cornerstone Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Cornerstone (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.4 Unigel
Table Unigel Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Unigel (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.5 AnQore
Table AnQore Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of AnQore (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.6 Saratovorgsintez Saratov
Table Saratovorgsintez Saratov Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Saratovorgsintez Saratov (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.7 Repsol Chemicals
Table Repsol Chemicals Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Repsol Chemicals (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.8 Petkim
Table Petkim Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Petkim (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.9 Taekwang Industrial
Table Taekwang Industrial Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Taekwang Industrial (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.10 Formosa Plastics
Table Formosa Plastics Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Formosa Plastics (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.11 Shanghai Secco Petrochemical
Table Shanghai Secco Petrochemical Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Shanghai Secco Petrochemical (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.12 CPDC
Table CPDC Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of CPDC (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.13 Anqing Petrochemical
Table Anqing Petrochemical Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Anqing Petrochemical (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.14 Asahi Kasei
Table Asahi Kasei Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Asahi Kasei (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.15 Jilin Petrochemical Company
Table Jilin Petrochemical Company Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Jilin Petrochemical Company (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.16 Wanda Petrochemical
Table Wanda Petrochemical Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Wanda Petrochemical (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.17 Shandong Qilu Petrochemical Qitai Petrochemical
Table Shandong Qilu Petrochemical Qitai Petrochemical Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Shandong Qilu Petrochemical Qitai Petrochemical (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.18 Reliance Industries
Table Reliance Industries Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Reliance Industries (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
9 Conclusion
