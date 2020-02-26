Global Academic E-Learning Market 2020 Size, Overview, Trends, Types, Applications, Key Players, Competitive Analysis & Growth by 2025

The research report on Academic E-Learning market offers a complete analysis on the study of Academic E-Learning industry. The report also helps the service providers to offer up-to-date and accurate information about the client requirements, attitudes, consumer preferences, buying intentions, and their changing tastes. The Academic E-Learning market report helps to develop correlative relationship among the consumers demand and preferences and product brands. In addition to this, the Academic E-Learning market report can adjust production as per the changing demand of consumer which is also analyzed in this report. The Academic E-Learning report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business.
This report focuses on the global Academic E-Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Academic E-Learning development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Pearson
Berlitz
Blackboard
Desire2Learn
EF Education First
Instructure
MPS Limited
Vipkid
Sanako Corporation
Inlingua International
51talk
New Oriental
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Online
Blended
Market segment by Application, split into
K-12
Higher Education
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Academic E-Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Academic E-Learning development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Academic E-Learning are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Academic E-Learning Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Academic E-Learning Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Online
1.4.3 Blended
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Academic E-Learning Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 K-12
1.5.3 Higher Education
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Academic E-Learning Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Academic E-Learning Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Academic E-Learning Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Academic E-Learning Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Academic E-Learning Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Academic E-Learning Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Academic E-Learning Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Academic E-Learning Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Academic E-Learning Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Academic E-Learning Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Academic E-Learning Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Academic E-Learning Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Academic E-Learning Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Academic E-Learning Revenue in 2019
3.3 Academic E-Learning Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Academic E-Learning Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Academic E-Learning Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Academic E-Learning Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Academic E-Learning Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Academic E-Learning Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Academic E-Learning Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Academic E-Learning Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Academic E-Learning Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Academic E-Learning Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Academic E-Learning Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Academic E-Learning Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Academic E-Learning Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Academic E-Learning Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Academic E-Learning Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Academic E-Learning Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Academic E-Learning Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Academic E-Learning Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Academic E-Learning Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Academic E-Learning Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Academic E-Learning Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Academic E-Learning Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Academic E-Learning Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Academic E-Learning Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Academic E-Learning Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Academic E-Learning Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Academic E-Learning Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Academic E-Learning Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Academic E-Learning Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Academic E-Learning Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Academic E-Learning Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Academic E-Learning Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Academic E-Learning Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Academic E-Learning Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Academic E-Learning Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Academic E-Learning Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Pearson
13.1.1 Pearson Company Details
13.1.2 Pearson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Pearson Academic E-Learning Introduction
13.1.4 Pearson Revenue in Academic E-Learning Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Pearson Recent Development
13.2 Berlitz
13.2.1 Berlitz Company Details
13.2.2 Berlitz Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Berlitz Academic E-Learning Introduction
13.2.4 Berlitz Revenue in Academic E-Learning Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Berlitz Recent Development
13.3 Blackboard
13.3.1 Blackboard Company Details
13.3.2 Blackboard Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Blackboard Academic E-Learning Introduction
13.3.4 Blackboard Revenue in Academic E-Learning Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Blackboard Recent Development
13.4 Desire2Learn
13.4.1 Desire2Learn Company Details
13.4.2 Desire2Learn Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Desire2Learn Academic E-Learning Introduction
13.4.4 Desire2Learn Revenue in Academic E-Learning Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Desire2Learn Recent Development
13.5 EF Education First
13.5.1 EF Education First Company Details
13.5.2 EF Education First Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 EF Education First Academic E-Learning Introduction
13.5.4 EF Education First Revenue in Academic E-Learning Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 EF Education First Recent Development
13.6 Instructure
13.6.1 Instructure Company Details
13.6.2 Instructure Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Instructure Academic E-Learning Introduction
13.6.4 Instructure Revenue in Academic E-Learning Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Instructure Recent Development
13.7 MPS Limited
13.7.1 MPS Limited Company Details
13.7.2 MPS Limited Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 MPS Limited Academic E-Learning Introduction
13.7.4 MPS Limited Revenue in Academic E-Learning Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 MPS Limited Recent Development
13.8 Vipkid
13.8.1 Vipkid Company Details
13.8.2 Vipkid Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Vipkid Academic E-Learning Introduction
13.8.4 Vipkid Revenue in Academic E-Learning Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Vipkid Recent Development
13.9 Sanako Corporation
13.9.1 Sanako Corporation Company Details
13.9.2 Sanako Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Sanako Corporation Academic E-Learning Introduction
13.9.4 Sanako Corporation Revenue in Academic E-Learning Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Sanako Corporation Recent Development
13.10 Inlingua International
13.10.1 Inlingua International Company Details
13.10.2 Inlingua International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Inlingua International Academic E-Learning Introduction
13.10.4 Inlingua International Revenue in Academic E-Learning Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Inlingua International Recent Development
13.11 51talk
10.11.1 51talk Company Details
10.11.2 51talk Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 51talk Academic E-Learning Introduction
10.11.4 51talk Revenue in Academic E-Learning Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 51talk Recent Development
13.12 New Oriental
10.12.1 New Oriental Company Details
10.12.2 New Oriental Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 New Oriental Academic E-Learning Introduction
10.12.4 New Oriental Revenue in Academic E-Learning Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 New Oriental Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
