Global Academic E-Learning Market 2020 Size, Overview, Trends, Types, Applications, Key Players, Competitive Analysis & Growth by 2025

The research report on Academic E-Learning market offers a complete analysis on the study of Academic E-Learning industry. The report also helps the service providers to offer up-to-date and accurate information about the client requirements, attitudes, consumer preferences, buying intentions, and their changing tastes. The Academic E-Learning market report helps to develop correlative relationship among the consumers demand and preferences and product brands. In addition to this, the Academic E-Learning market report can adjust production as per the changing demand of consumer which is also analyzed in this report. The Academic E-Learning report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business.

This report focuses on the global Academic E-Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Academic E-Learning development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Pearson

Berlitz

Blackboard

Desire2Learn

EF Education First

Instructure

MPS Limited

Vipkid

Sanako Corporation

Inlingua International

51talk

New Oriental

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online

Blended

Market segment by Application, split into

K-12

Higher Education

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Academic E-Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Academic E-Learning development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Academic E-Learning are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Academic E-Learning Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Academic E-Learning Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Online

1.4.3 Blended

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Academic E-Learning Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 K-12

1.5.3 Higher Education

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Academic E-Learning Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Academic E-Learning Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Academic E-Learning Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Academic E-Learning Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Academic E-Learning Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Academic E-Learning Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Academic E-Learning Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Academic E-Learning Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Academic E-Learning Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Academic E-Learning Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Academic E-Learning Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Academic E-Learning Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Academic E-Learning Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Academic E-Learning Revenue in 2019

3.3 Academic E-Learning Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Academic E-Learning Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Academic E-Learning Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Academic E-Learning Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Academic E-Learning Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Academic E-Learning Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Academic E-Learning Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Academic E-Learning Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Academic E-Learning Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Academic E-Learning Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Academic E-Learning Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Academic E-Learning Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Academic E-Learning Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Academic E-Learning Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Academic E-Learning Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Academic E-Learning Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Academic E-Learning Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Academic E-Learning Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Academic E-Learning Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Academic E-Learning Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Academic E-Learning Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Academic E-Learning Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Academic E-Learning Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Academic E-Learning Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Academic E-Learning Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Academic E-Learning Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Academic E-Learning Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Academic E-Learning Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Academic E-Learning Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Academic E-Learning Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Academic E-Learning Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Academic E-Learning Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Academic E-Learning Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Academic E-Learning Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Academic E-Learning Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Academic E-Learning Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Pearson

13.1.1 Pearson Company Details

13.1.2 Pearson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Pearson Academic E-Learning Introduction

13.1.4 Pearson Revenue in Academic E-Learning Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Pearson Recent Development

13.2 Berlitz

13.2.1 Berlitz Company Details

13.2.2 Berlitz Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Berlitz Academic E-Learning Introduction

13.2.4 Berlitz Revenue in Academic E-Learning Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Berlitz Recent Development

13.3 Blackboard

13.3.1 Blackboard Company Details

13.3.2 Blackboard Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Blackboard Academic E-Learning Introduction

13.3.4 Blackboard Revenue in Academic E-Learning Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Blackboard Recent Development

13.4 Desire2Learn

13.4.1 Desire2Learn Company Details

13.4.2 Desire2Learn Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Desire2Learn Academic E-Learning Introduction

13.4.4 Desire2Learn Revenue in Academic E-Learning Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Desire2Learn Recent Development

13.5 EF Education First

13.5.1 EF Education First Company Details

13.5.2 EF Education First Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 EF Education First Academic E-Learning Introduction

13.5.4 EF Education First Revenue in Academic E-Learning Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 EF Education First Recent Development

13.6 Instructure

13.6.1 Instructure Company Details

13.6.2 Instructure Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Instructure Academic E-Learning Introduction

13.6.4 Instructure Revenue in Academic E-Learning Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Instructure Recent Development

13.7 MPS Limited

13.7.1 MPS Limited Company Details

13.7.2 MPS Limited Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 MPS Limited Academic E-Learning Introduction

13.7.4 MPS Limited Revenue in Academic E-Learning Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 MPS Limited Recent Development

13.8 Vipkid

13.8.1 Vipkid Company Details

13.8.2 Vipkid Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Vipkid Academic E-Learning Introduction

13.8.4 Vipkid Revenue in Academic E-Learning Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Vipkid Recent Development

13.9 Sanako Corporation

13.9.1 Sanako Corporation Company Details

13.9.2 Sanako Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Sanako Corporation Academic E-Learning Introduction

13.9.4 Sanako Corporation Revenue in Academic E-Learning Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Sanako Corporation Recent Development

13.10 Inlingua International

13.10.1 Inlingua International Company Details

13.10.2 Inlingua International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Inlingua International Academic E-Learning Introduction

13.10.4 Inlingua International Revenue in Academic E-Learning Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Inlingua International Recent Development

13.11 51talk

10.11.1 51talk Company Details

10.11.2 51talk Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 51talk Academic E-Learning Introduction

10.11.4 51talk Revenue in Academic E-Learning Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 51talk Recent Development

13.12 New Oriental

10.12.1 New Oriental Company Details

10.12.2 New Oriental Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 New Oriental Academic E-Learning Introduction

10.12.4 New Oriental Revenue in Academic E-Learning Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 New Oriental Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

