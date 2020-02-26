Global Abrasive Market: Emerging Innovations Radically Changing The World Industry

Global Abrasive Market, By Material (Natural, Synthetic), Type (Bonded, Coated, Super), Product Type (Disc, Cups, Cylinder), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Machinery, Aerospace, Metal Fabrication, Electrical & Electronics), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Analysis: Global Abrasive Market

The Global Abrasive Market is expected to reach USD 58.5 billion by 2025, from USD 43.5 in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Market Competitors: Global Abrasive Market

The key players operating in the global abrasives market are –

Robert Bosch GmbH

3M Company

Dowdupont

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A

Henkel

Axiom Materials, Inc. The other players in the market are Cytec Solvay Group, Royal Ten Cate (Tencate Advanced Composites), Master Bond, Nusil, Axiom Materials, Inc., Lord Corporation, Bondline Electronic Adhesives, AI Technology, Gurit, Fastel Adhesives and Substrate Products, Rogers Corporation, Plitek, Gluetex, Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd., HMT Manufacturing, Everad Adhesives, Permabond, Protavic International, L&L Products among other.

Market Definition: Global Abrasive Market

Abrasives are an entrenched worldwide market with a long history of items, advances and gradually developing business sector patterns. Exceptional and novel innovations are proceeding to make advances into the everyday and settled rough item and innovation showcase. Organizations that are championing these advances are wagering on the decrease in lifetime costs for rough item end clients in spite of the way that the forthright expenses are higher. These have long haul impacts in the commercial centre, and market entrance of these advances happens descending from the high-esteem end applications.

Abrasives are grouped into normal abrasives including garnet, corundum, emery, and pumice and synthetic abrasives with synthetic precious stone, silicon carbide, and alumina among others. Besides, abrasives can be moreover bonded or covered. Bonded abrasives remain joined to a network, which is otherwise called a binder. They are prepared of regularly elastic, dirt, pitch or glass, while covered abrasives are settled to a support material, for example, paper, fabric, sap, polyester or metal. The revenue generated from adhesives and sealants from different U.S companies are 3M USD 30.1 billion, Dow Chemical USD 48 billion, Avery Dennison USD 6.09, RPM International Inc. USD 4.81 and MAPEI USD 2.69

Market Drivers:

Rising metal fabrication industry

Growing automobile market

Decreasing cost of synthetic diamond

Market Restraint:

Volatile costs of raw materials

Stringent regulations

Competitive Analysis: Global Abrasive Market

The global abrasives market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of abrasives market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Henkel has signed an agreement to acquire Aislantes Nacionales South America a major player in the Chilean tile adhesive and building materials market.

