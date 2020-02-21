Global 5G Services Market 2020, Detailed Study by Demand, Trend, Latest Applications, Techniques, Systems and Management Analysis, 2025 Industry Forecast Report

This information about the ‘Global 5G Services Market 2020’ is helpful in delivering the understanding of the development of the market growth. In addition, information of this market in the report will permit setting the standard for the vendors of new participants in the industry. To provide effective research, report of the market has considered the period from 2020-2025 as the base year and the prehistoric year consistently. Report on the above mentioned market mainly predicts for the period of 2020-2025. Based on historical data, an intense analysis for the estimated period is produced for superior expansion of the global 5G Services market.

This report covers 5G Services market from the bottom line, starting from its definition. Later, it segments the market on various criteria to give a depth of understanding on the various product types and pricing structures and applications. Each and every segment is examined carefully by factoring in sales, revenue and market size in order to understand the potential of growth and scope. Depending on the end users/ applications, this report sheds light on the status and outlook for key applications/end users, sales, market share and growth rate of 5G Services market for each and every application.

In 2018, the global 5G Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global 5G Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 5G Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Samsung Electronics

Ericsson

Qualcomm

Intel Corporation

Verizon Communications

AT & T Inc

LG

SK Telecom

Nokia Networks

NEC Corporation

Huawei

T-Mobile USA

Korea Telecom

China Mobile

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cognitive Radio Spectrum Sensing Techniques

Multi-Technology Carrier Aggregation

Massive MIMO

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Internet of Things (IoT)

Robotics & Automation

Virtual Reality

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 5G Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 5G Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 5G Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global 5G Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cognitive Radio Spectrum Sensing Techniques

1.4.3 Multi-Technology Carrier Aggregation

1.4.4 Massive MIMO

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 5G Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Internet of Things (IoT)

1.5.3 Robotics & Automation

1.5.4 Virtual Reality

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 5G Services Market Size

2.2 5G Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 5G Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 5G Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 5G Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global 5G Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global 5G Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global 5G Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 5G Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players 5G Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into 5G Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global 5G Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global 5G Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States 5G Services Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 5G Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States 5G Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States 5G Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe 5G Services Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 5G Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe 5G Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe 5G Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China 5G Services Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 5G Services Key Players in China

7.3 China 5G Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China 5G Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan 5G Services Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 5G Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan 5G Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan 5G Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia 5G Services Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 5G Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia 5G Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia 5G Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India 5G Services Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 5G Services Key Players in India

10.3 India 5G Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India 5G Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America 5G Services Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 5G Services Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America 5G Services Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America 5G Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco Systems

12.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 5G Services Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in 5G Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.2 Samsung Electronics

12.2.1 Samsung Electronics Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 5G Services Introduction

12.2.4 Samsung Electronics Revenue in 5G Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development

12.3 Ericsson

12.3.1 Ericsson Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 5G Services Introduction

12.3.4 Ericsson Revenue in 5G Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Ericsson Recent Development

12.4 Qualcomm

12.4.1 Qualcomm Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 5G Services Introduction

12.4.4 Qualcomm Revenue in 5G Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

12.5 Intel Corporation

12.5.1 Intel Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 5G Services Introduction

12.5.4 Intel Corporation Revenue in 5G Services Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Verizon Communications

12.6.1 Verizon Communications Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 5G Services Introduction

12.6.4 Verizon Communications Revenue in 5G Services Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Verizon Communications Recent Development

12.7 AT & T Inc

12.7.1 AT & T Inc Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 5G Services Introduction

12.7.4 AT & T Inc Revenue in 5G Services Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 AT & T Inc Recent Development

12.8 LG

12.8.1 LG Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 5G Services Introduction

12.8.4 LG Revenue in 5G Services Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 LG Recent Development

12.9 SK Telecom

12.9.1 SK Telecom Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 5G Services Introduction

12.9.4 SK Telecom Revenue in 5G Services Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 SK Telecom Recent Development

12.10 Nokia Networks

12.10.1 Nokia Networks Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 5G Services Introduction

12.10.4 Nokia Networks Revenue in 5G Services Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Nokia Networks Recent Development

12.11 NEC Corporation

12.12 Huawei

12.13 T-Mobile USA

12.14 Korea Telecom

12.15 China Mobile

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

