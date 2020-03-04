Global 5G Infrastructure Market 2020, Types, Industry Size-Share, Vertical, Business Growth, Regional Analysis, Revenue Factor, Key Players and Forecast 2025

5G networks are the next generation of mobile internet connectivity, offering faster speeds and more reliable connections on smartphones and other devices than ever before. Combining cutting-edge network technology and the very latest research, 5G should offer connections that are multitudes faster than current connections, with average download speeds of around 1GBps expected to soon be the norm. The networks will help power a huge rise in Internet of Things technology, providing the infrastructure needed to carry huge amounts of data, allowing for a smarter and more connected world.

This is because of the growing demand for process automation in various industries such as manufacturing and process industries. To carry out various processes effectively in these industries, the flow of data and information at right time and place is crucial. With the implementation of 5G network, a strong data network, in terms of high speed with the minimal delay, can be easily achieved.

The 5G Infrastructure market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 5G Infrastructure.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2435493

This report presents the worldwide 5G Infrastructure market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Cisco Systems

Samsung Electronics

Intel Corporation

Nokia Networks

NEC Corporation

Huawei

Verizon Communications

Ericsson

Qualcomm

AT & T Inc

LG

SK Telecom

T-Mobile USA

Korea Telecom

China Mobile

LM Ericsson

Alcatel-Lucent

NTT DOCOMO, Inc

Vodafone Group PLC

Bharti Airtel Limited

5G Infrastructure Breakdown Data by Type

Phantom Cell

Device-To-Device Communication

Other

5G Infrastructure Breakdown Data by Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Retail

Energy& Utility

Healthcare

Others

5G Infrastructure Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

5G Infrastructure Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global 5G Infrastructure status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key 5G Infrastructure manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 5G Infrastructure :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of 5G Infrastructure market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-5g-infrastructure-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 5G Infrastructure Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global 5G Infrastructure Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Phantom Cell

1.4.3 Device-To-Device Communication

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 5G Infrastructure Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Consumer Electronics

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Retail

1.5.5 Energy& Utility

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global 5G Infrastructure Market Size

2.1.1 Global 5G Infrastructure Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global 5G Infrastructure Production 2014-2025

2.2 5G Infrastructure Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key 5G Infrastructure Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 5G Infrastructure Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers 5G Infrastructure Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into 5G Infrastructure Market

2.4 Key Trends for 5G Infrastructure Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 5G Infrastructure Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 5G Infrastructure Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 5G Infrastructure Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 5G Infrastructure Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 5G Infrastructure Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 5G Infrastructure Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 5G Infrastructure Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: 5G Infrastructure Production by Regions

4.1 Global 5G Infrastructure Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global 5G Infrastructure Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global 5G Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States 5G Infrastructure Production

4.2.2 United States 5G Infrastructure Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States 5G Infrastructure Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe 5G Infrastructure Production

4.3.2 Europe 5G Infrastructure Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe 5G Infrastructure Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China 5G Infrastructure Production

4.4.2 China 5G Infrastructure Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China 5G Infrastructure Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan 5G Infrastructure Production

4.5.2 Japan 5G Infrastructure Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan 5G Infrastructure Import & Export

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea 5G Infrastructure Production

4.6.2 South Korea 5G Infrastructure Revenue

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea 5G Infrastructure Import & Export

4.7 Other Regions

4.7.1 Taiwan

4.7.2 India

4.7.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: 5G Infrastructure Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global 5G Infrastructure Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global 5G Infrastructure Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global 5G Infrastructure Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America 5G Infrastructure Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America 5G Infrastructure Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe 5G Infrastructure Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe 5G Infrastructure Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific 5G Infrastructure Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific 5G Infrastructure Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America 5G Infrastructure Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America 5G Infrastructure Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa 5G Infrastructure Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa 5G Infrastructure Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global 5G Infrastructure Production by Type

6.2 Global 5G Infrastructure Revenue by Type

6.3 5G Infrastructure Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global 5G Infrastructure Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global 5G Infrastructure Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global 5G Infrastructure Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Cisco Systems

8.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 Cisco Systems 5G Infrastructure Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Cisco Systems 5G Infrastructure Product Description

8.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

8.2 Samsung Electronics

8.2.1 Samsung Electronics Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 Samsung Electronics 5G Infrastructure Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Samsung Electronics 5G Infrastructure Product Description

8.2.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development

8.3 Intel Corporation

8.3.1 Intel Corporation Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Intel Corporation 5G Infrastructure Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Intel Corporation 5G Infrastructure Product Description

8.3.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development

8.4 Nokia Networks

8.4.1 Nokia Networks Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 Nokia Networks 5G Infrastructure Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Nokia Networks 5G Infrastructure Product Description

8.4.5 Nokia Networks Recent Development

8.5 NEC Corporation

8.5.1 NEC Corporation Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 NEC Corporation 5G Infrastructure Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 NEC Corporation 5G Infrastructure Product Description

8.5.5 NEC Corporation Recent Development

8.6 Huawei

8.6.1 Huawei Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 Huawei 5G Infrastructure Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Huawei 5G Infrastructure Product Description

8.6.5 Huawei Recent Development

8.7 Verizon Communications

8.7.1 Verizon Communications Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 Verizon Communications 5G Infrastructure Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Verizon Communications 5G Infrastructure Product Description

8.7.5 Verizon Communications Recent Development

8.8 Ericsson

8.8.1 Ericsson Company Details

8.8.2 Company Overview

8.8.3 Ericsson 5G Infrastructure Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Ericsson 5G Infrastructure Product Description

8.8.5 Ericsson Recent Development

8.9 Qualcomm

8.9.1 Qualcomm Company Details

8.9.2 Company Overview

8.9.3 Qualcomm 5G Infrastructure Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Qualcomm 5G Infrastructure Product Description

8.9.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

8.10 AT & T Inc

8.10.1 AT & T Inc Company Details

8.10.2 Company Overview

8.10.3 AT & T Inc 5G Infrastructure Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 AT & T Inc 5G Infrastructure Product Description

8.10.5 AT & T Inc Recent Development

8.11 LG

8.12 SK Telecom

8.13 T-Mobile USA

8.14 Korea Telecom

8.15 China Mobile

8.16 LM Ericsson

8.17 Alcatel-Lucent

8.18 NTT DOCOMO, Inc

8.19 Vodafone Group PLC

8.20 Bharti Airtel Limited

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 5G Infrastructure Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global 5G Infrastructure Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global 5G Infrastructure Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 5G Infrastructure Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global 5G Infrastructure Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global 5G Infrastructure Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 5G Infrastructure Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global 5G Infrastructure Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global 5G Infrastructure Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 5G Infrastructure Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 5G Infrastructure Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America 5G Infrastructure Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe 5G Infrastructure Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific 5G Infrastructure Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America 5G Infrastructure Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa 5G Infrastructure Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 5G Infrastructure Sales Channels

11.2.2 5G Infrastructure Distributors

11.3 5G Infrastructure Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global 5G Infrastructure Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2435493

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155