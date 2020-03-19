Global 3D Scanner Market Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 6.9% Over the Forecast Period, 2019-2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global 3D Scanner market is anticipated to worth USD 4,131 million by 2018, with a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019-2025. The Global 3D Scanner Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, owing to technological advancements such as 3D digitization which can offer high resolution and rapid scanning techniques coupled with reduced risks involved in several areas such as modular design & fabrication methods, and high energy densities.

The augmented technological advancements in terms of portability, scanning range, and image quality coupled with growth in demand for the 3D printing market, use of high definition content recording for movies, and historical site preservation by 3D scanners will boost the 3D Scanner market in the upcoming year.

Companies, such as Hexagon AB, FARO Technologies, Inc., Nikon Metrology NV, Trimble Inc., Topcon Corporation, 3D Systems Corporation, 3D Digital Corporation, Perceptron Inc., Kreon Technology, Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmBH, Shapegrabber, Fuel 3D, Arctec 3D, Capture 3D, Creaform, Inc., Basis Software Inc., Maptek Pty Ltd., True Point Laser Scanning LLC, Next Engine, SHINING 3D, RangeVision, Exact Metrology, Trimet, 3D Scanco, Paracosm, Inc., ZEISS Group and ShapeGrabber, are the key players in manufacturing of 3D Scanner.

Based on product type, the 3D Scanner Market segmented into Optical Scanner, Laser Scanner, and Structured Light Scanner. Laser Scanner dominates the global 3D Scanner owing to the increasing demand in industrial manufacturing, automotive designing demand due to its high degree of accuracy and real-time visualization features. Structured Light Scanner will boost by its capabilities in the healthcare industry for capturing big size pictures at one time with high accuracy.

Based on region, the 3D Scanner market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the world 3D Scanner market over the forecast period owing to increasing deployment of 3D laser scanners in manufacturing industries, in the architecture and construction industry and the rise of handheld scanning devices. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period due to immense demand from industrial manufacturing and construction sectors over the forecast period.

