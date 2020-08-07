The global 3D display market is projected to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of 3D display in entertainment and gaming industry, growing market of TV, Monitor, smart phone & tablets, and improving standards of living.

3D display technology provides a sense of depth and three-dimension visualization to user. 3D display is a trending technology in various fields such as education, defense, engineering simulation, photography, video, and gaming. High adoption of 3D display in entertainment and gaming industry and increasing sales of TV devices, monitors, smart-phones, and tablets drives the 3D display market.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Surging disposable income and increasing penetration of smartphones is fueling the growth market.

Increasing adoption of 3D display in entertainment and gaming industry is driving the growth for the market.

Burgeoning incorporation of these displays in numerous devices such as monitors, smartphones, TVs, notebook PC, and digital photo is boosting the market growth.

High cost coupled with lack of 3D content hampers the growth of the market.

Health-related issues such as headaches, nausea, and motion and eye disorders, is anticipated to hinder market growth.

Emerging economies including India and China are expected to experience tremendous growth owing to widening base of middle-class population and improving standards of living which is going to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global 3D display market include Panasonic Corporation., Samsung Electronics Corporation., Toshiba Corporation., LG Electronics Inc., Sharp Corporation., Sony Corporation., 3D fusion, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, 3DIcon, and Fujifilm Corporation

The market players are engaged in product development variants to amplify their market share and gain traction in global marketplace. The companies are engaging in strategic acquisitions such as product launches, R&D, agreements, and collaborations to gain market share.

The Global 3D Display Market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Volumetric display

Stereoscopic

HMD

Technology

DLP

PDP

OLED

LED

Application

TV

Smartphones

Monitor

Mobile computing devices

Projectors

HMD

Others

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

