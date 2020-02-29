Glass Packaging Market Analysis, Growth, Business Opportunities, Trends, Demand & Forecast 2020-2025

Glass does leech any chemicals into the packed product. Additionally, the superior barrier properties of the material allow the item inside to remain unaltered, thus, making glass the preferable choice for packaging. Glass being impermeable, non-porous and non-reactive, is the most preferred packaging material for various non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages. Moreover, manufacturers are shifting their focus back to glass in light of numerous regulations banning the use of plastics as packaging materials.

The global glass industry is divided into four major categories including container glass, flat glass, fiber glass and specialty glass. Container glass is utilized in the glass packaging industry in the form of bowls, bottles and jars. Many glass containers are also utilized in other industries such as pharmaceutical, personal care, food, spirits and perfumes. Among different categories of glass being produced globally, container glass accounts for a major market revenue share of about 45%.

By 2025, the global glass packaging market revenue is estimated to reach USD 135.52 billion driven by the increasing demand for the product from numerous end-use industries, majorly from the beverage industry. Rising consumer spending coupled with unique properties of glass is supporting its growth in the global packaging industry.

The key trend in the global glass packaging market includes recycling and reduction in the weight of these containers. Suppliers are gradually increasing the usage of cullet to reduce the production and landfill cost. Furthermore, the weight of container glass has been reduced by nearly 30% since the earlier era resulting in the material posing a tough competition for its largest competitor, i.e., plastics.

Key Players:

Consol Glass, Owens-Illinois Inc., Ardagh Packaging Group PLC, Piramal Glass, AGI Glaspac, Vidrala SA, Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd, Nampak Ltd, Amcor Ltd, Carib Glassworks Ltd, VITRO, Gerresheimer AG and Toyo Glass Co. Ltd. among others.

From a sustainability point of view, companies are increasing the amount of recycled content in their bottles and jars. Overall, the global glass packaging market has seen an increase from 26% to roughly 33% of recycled content over the past five years. Some companies in North America run their facilities at recycled glass rates of 50% or more, with one of the glass plants averaging above 90% recycled content. The growing trend of immigration of people from other counties to the region, especially the U.S., is expected to augment the U.S. glass packaging market via numerous end-use industries.

The presence of substitute materials such as plastics and paper are expected to hamper the growth of the global glass packaging market. Plastics are a major threat to glass within the global packaging industry on account of their durability, flexibility and lightweight. However, plastic packaging requires an external addition of antimicrobial chemicals (during the production of containers) and there is a risk of chemicals (polymers as well as antimicrobials) leeching into the packed substance. As these packaging materials are used for containing foods, beverages and personal care products, which come in direct contact, mixing of chemicals with the product may have adverse effects on human health. Thus, consumers prefer glass packaging due to their aseptic properties.

