Glass Filled Nylon Market | Analysis of Key Players By Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast 2020- 2026

The global “Glass Filled Nylon Market” research report addresses the need for an industry- and economy-wide database beneficial for the business management that could potentially offer development and profitability in the market. It provides critical information pertaining to both the current and projected growth of the market. It also draws focus on technologies, volume, materials & markets, and in-depth market analysis of the Glass Filled Nylon sector. The study has a section dedicated to profiling the dominant companies in the market while providing their market shares.

The Asia Pacific region has a significant market share during the forecast period due to the booming industrial sectors. The rising construction activities and flourishing electronics and electrical industries in the region are driving the market growth. China and India have the largest consumer of glass filled nylon in the Asia Pacific region.

In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-

BASF SE, Royal DSM N.V., Evonik Industries, Fukuang Plastic, Nylatech, Akro-Plastic GmbH, Arkema, Ascend, Asahi Kasei Corporation, and Radici Group, among others.

Scope of the Study:

The report also evaluates other pivotal market aspects including revenue generated, demand and supply dynamics, market value, CAGR, pricing volatility, market share, import/export status, expenditure, and rates of production and consumption, among others. Numerous analytical tools have been employed in this report to predict the potential expansion of the market. The report gives market estimates derived by using both top-down and bottom-up approaches.

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Polyamide 6

Polyamide 12

Polyamide 66

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Injection Molding

Extrusion Molding

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Glass Filling Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

>30% glass filled

30% glass filled

20% glass filled

10% glass filled

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

