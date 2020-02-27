Glass-Fiber Fabric Market Revenue Analysis by Regions, Types and Manufacturers Forecast to 2137

In 2029, the Glass-Fiber Fabric market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Glass-Fiber Fabric market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Glass-Fiber Fabric market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Glass-Fiber Fabric market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Glass-Fiber Fabric market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Glass-Fiber Fabric market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Owens Corning (US)

Gurit (Switzerland)

Jushi Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Chomarat Textile Industries (France)

Saertex GmbH & Co.KG. (Germany)

Tah Tong Textile Co., Ltd (China)

Auburn Manufacturing, Inc. (US)

BGF Industries, Inc. (US)

Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Taiwan Electric Insulator Co., Ltd. (China)

Saint-Gobain (France)

Asahi Kasei (Japan)

Hexcel Corporation (US)

Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Fiber Type

Alkali-free Glass Fiber

Medium-alkali Glass Fiber

High-alkali Glass Fiber

By Fabric Type

Woven

Non-woven

Segment by Application

Electrical & Electronics

Marine

Construction

Transportation

Others

Research Methodology of Glass-Fiber Fabric Market Report

The global Glass-Fiber Fabric market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Glass-Fiber Fabric market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Glass-Fiber Fabric market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.