Gift Cards 2020 Industry Growth Analysis, Future Predictions and Forecast 2026

Gift Cards Market Latest Research Report 2020 – From QYResearch’s Viewpoint

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Gift Cards market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Gift Cards Market Research Report 2020”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. The study will help to get a better understanding about the Gift Cards industry competitors, a channel for the distribution, Gift Cards growth potential, potentially disruptive trends, Gift Cards industry product innovations, market size value/volume (regional/country level, Gift Cards industry segments), market share of top players/products.

The study sums up the market scenario offering a basic overview of the Gift Cards Market with regard to its current position and the industry size, based on revenue and volume. The research also highlights valuable insights pertaining to the regional ambit of the market as well as the key organizations such as Amazon, ITunes, Walmart, Google Play, Starbucks, Home Depot, Walgreens, Sephora, Lowes, Carrefour, JD, Best Buy, Sainsbury’s, Macy’s, Virgin, IKEA, H&M , Zara, JCB Gift Card, AL-FUTTAIM ACE with an authoritative status in the Gift Cards Market.

Global Gift Cards Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

The global gift card market is going nowhere but up, a new survey finds. Persistence Market Research predicts that the international market for gift cards is likely to grow to $506 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6% from $318 billion in 2017.

There is an increasing demand for gift cards in the corporate sector across the globe. Companies are offering incentives to employees in the form of gift cards to recognize employees’ contributions and achievements. Approximately 25% to 35% of a merchant’s gift card Value is driven by B2B sales of gift cards. A growing adoption of gift cards in the corporate sector is one of the primary drivers pushing the global gift card market. Gift cards are gaining more popularity as compared to gift vouchers owing to several benefits offered by these cards. Gift cards can be used more than once owing to the partial redemption option, wherein the remaining balance can be carried over for future purchases.

This report covers leading companies associated in Gift Cards market:

Amazon, ITunes, Walmart, Google Play, Starbucks, Home Depot, Walgreens, Sephora, Lowes, Carrefour, JD, Best Buy, Sainsbury’s, Macy’s, Virgin, IKEA, H&M , Zara, JCB Gift Card, AL-FUTTAIM ACE

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Universal Accepted Open Loop

E-Gifting

Restaurant Closed Loop

Retail Closed Loop

Miscellaneous Closed Loop

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Restaurant

Deportment Store

Coffee Shop

Entertainment (Movie, Music)

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Gift Cards markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Gift Cards market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Gift Cards market.

