Geothermal Drill Bits Market to Experience Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Global Geothermal Drill Bits Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

In this Geothermal Drill Bits market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Notable Developments

Over the past few years, geothermal energy markets in various regions have witnessed growing investments in polycrystalline diamond compact (PDC) bits. Cost reduction and constant improvisation made in their design are compelling propositions that have resulted in their relevance to stay intact. Top players in the geothermal drill bits are investing in new designs to meet the wide range of geothermal drilling operations. Over the past couple of years, prominent industrial service companies such as Baker Hughes have pinned large revenue hopes on their tricone drill bit. Manufacturers have in recent years have incorporated diamond-impregnated matrix, and also trying to gain a stronghold in the geothermal drill bits market. In particular, A few vendors have unveiled drill bits diamond-impregnated matrix

Such drill bits are gathering traction in the geothermal drill bits market due to their compelling drilling economics. In recent years, operators in the oil and gas industry who have been putting substantial stakes in geothermal energy have offered remarkable boost to the adoption of geothermal drill bits.

Some of the well-entrenched players operating in the geothermal drill bits market are Torquato Drilling Accessories, Bit Brokers International Ltd., Epiroc AB, Schlumberger Ltd., Halliburton Co., and Blast Hole Bit Co. LLC.

Global Geothermal Drill Bits Market: Regional Assessment

Key regions in the geothermal drill bits market experiencing substantial growth opportunities are North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Of these, the EMEA market has been witnessing sizable prospects. The growth is driven by favorable renewable energy policies. Growing number of geothermal power projects in Europe is also boosting the regional market.

