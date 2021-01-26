Geophysical Services and Equipment Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Geophysical Services and Equipment Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market was valued at USD 10,119.1 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 12,841.25 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Geophysical Services and Equipment market are listed in the report.

SEABIRD EXPLORATION

P.G.S

EMGS

BGP SCHLUMBERGER

TGS

GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES

C.G.G

SPECTRUMGEO

ION GEOPHYSICAL

POLARCUS

GEOKINETICS