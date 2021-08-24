Geocomposites Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Geocomposites Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Geocomposites Market was valued at USD 403.1 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 923.3 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.86% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Geocomposites market are listed in the report.

Thrace Group

GSE Environmental

ABG

Tencate Geosynthetics

Hans Geo Components

Skaps Industries

Terrem Geosynthetics

Huesker Synthetics GmbH

Tenax Group