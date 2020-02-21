Genotyping Assay Market Prediction by Leading Manufacturers, its Application & Forecast 2030 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies

The genotype is the genetic variation measurements of single nucleotide polymorphisms between members of the species. It is a form of genotype, which is a measurement of the more common genetic variations.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Genotyping Assay Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” The global genotyping assay market was valued at over US$ 7 Bn. in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2019 to 2030. The growth of this market can be attributed to the factors such as, the reducing prices of DNA sequencing, technological advancements, growing awareness on customized medicine, and rising importance of the method in drug development.

Key players in the global genotyping assay market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, GE Healthcare, Fluidigm Corporation, PerkinElmer, Eurofins Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Pacific Biosciences of California, GENEWIZ, and Integrated DNA Technologies.

Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/7

Technological advancement in PCR to boost the market growth

Polymerase Chain Reaction or PCR is the key technology used by the professionals and researchers for rapid and accurate detection of genetic changes. The introduction of newer technologies in combination with computer programs and database, such as inverse PCR, reverse transcription PCR, assembly PCR and Quantitative PCR (Q-PCR) is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Developments in the sequencing technologies have transformed the sequencing methods into a multifaceted, adaptable molecular tool. Moreover, introduction of automated models in sequencing and high-throughput platforms offer potential growth opportunities in clinical molecular modeling studies, new, gene profiling, chemical entity interactions and genome sequencing.

Genotyping Assay Market Segmented into:

Genotyping Assay Market by Product & Services

Genotyping Assay Market by Technique

Genotyping Assay Market by End Users

Get Access to Data pack @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/data-pack/7

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Ecosystem Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study Historical Years – 2016 & 2017 Base Year – 2018 Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030 Currency Used for the Study Report Beneficiary List RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Methodology Bottoms Up Approach Top Down Approach Data Validation and Triangulation Market Forecasting Model Limitations of the Study Assumptions of the Study ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

Buy this report @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/7

About Us

Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.

Contact Us

2nd Floor, Manikchand Ikon,

B-Wing, Dhole Patil Road,

Sangamwadi, Pune 411 001

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 347 767 5477 ( US ) + 91 8956 767 535 ( IN ) + 44 131 463 4161 ( UK )

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com