Genomics Personalized Health Market: Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis 2019-2023

Analysis of the Global Genomics Personalized Health Market

The presented global Genomics Personalized Health market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Genomics Personalized Health market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Genomics Personalized Health market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Genomics Personalized Health market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Genomics Personalized Health market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Genomics Personalized Health market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Genomics Personalized Health market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Genomics Personalized Health market into different market segments such as:

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The report profiles key manufacturers in the Genomics Personalized Health market based on various characteristics such as company details, SWOT analysis, strategic overview, financials, and business overview. Major players profiled in this report include QIAGEN, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. ,F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Lonza Group, INVITAE Corporation, Genetic Technologies Limited, Interleukin Genetics Inc., Eastern Biotech and Life Sciences, DNA Genotek Inc. (Subsidiary of OraSure Technologies, Inc.),uBiome, Inc., and XCode Life Sciences Private Limited.

The global Genomics Personalized Health market has been segmented as follows:

Genomics Personalized Health Market, by Technology

NGS platforms

RT-PCR

Microarray

Sequencing and genetic analyzers

Others

Genomics Personalized Health Market, by Test Type

Oncology testing

Infectious disease testing

Orphan disease testing

Autoimmune disease testing

Obstetrics testing

Others

Genomics Personalized Health Market, By End-User

Academics & Research Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Genomics Personalized Health Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

