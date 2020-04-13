Genome Editing market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2018-2025

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The Genome Editing market was valued at USD 3.98 billion by 2017, growing with 10.68% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025.

Market Dynamics

The study or practice of genome editing is one where genetic material is modified or manipulated within living organisms. This is done with the purpose of improving the quality of the organism. It is used in cases of crops and micro-organisms to improve the overall efficacy of the outcome or product that is expected. High-end technology is used to carry out highly sophisticated procedures such as this. Consistent technological advancement in this field will result in an escalation in the industry growth for genome editing. There is an increase in the funding by the government organizations for such R&D activities, thus acting as a catalyst to this growth. Advancement in technology such as the development of the CRISPR- Cas9 is a huge milestone in genome editing technology. The most significant market restraints include toxicity data associated with the activity of nucleases, besides this concerns addressed by animal rights activist and environmentalist over the ethics of genome editing is a rising concern.

Technology Takeaway

Technologically the market is divided into CRISPR/ Cas9, TALEN/Mega TALs, ZFN, Others. CRISPR- Cas9 is one of the biggest and most revolutionary developments in the gene editing segment. It was taken in from a naturally occurring bacteria. The gene captures portion of DNA from an invading virus. These are also known as CRISPR arrays that help the gene remember the virus or sequence. This technology holds up to 45% of the market share in terms of revenue generation. Increase in R&D activities in vaccinations and drugs will boost this technology. Some of the others include TALEN/ Mega TAL’s and ZFN. The Zinc finger nucleases will also experience significant growth in this category.

Application Takeaway

Application wise this market is categorized as following, Cell Line Engineering/Gene Therapy, Animal Genetic Engineering, Plant Genetic Engineering, Other. Animal genetic engineering holds the most significant market share. A rise in dairy technology is a contributor to this industry. Following which the plant genetic engineering may be set to have a considerable increase in this segment.

Delivery Methods Takeaway

Two primary methods are used in order to carry out gene editing. These include ex vivo method and in vivo. Ex Vivo is the largest in terms of revenue generation. Ex vivo allows having better control over dosages being delivered to the cells.

End-use Takeaway

Based on end use the categorization is as follows Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries, Academic & Government Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations, Others. Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies are spending a significant amount of time on R&D of various diseases and drug delivery and development. Research institutes own about one-third of the market chunk in terms of revenue.

Region Takeaway

U.S market will witness significant growth. The biggest contributing factor for this is the favourable regulatory scenario for this industry. India is also a booming market for an R&D standpoint. Growth in the number of initiatives that the government is taking to support this field makes it even more favourable in a developing country. India being an agriculturally driven country, there is tremendous scope and demand for crops that are genetically more productive and effective. Ongoing studies will help propel this industry in the right direction.

Key Vendor Takeaway

Companies such Merck KGaA, CRISPR THERAPEUTICS, Cibus, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., Recombinetics, Inc., Sangamo, AstraZeneca, Caribou Biosciences, Inc., Precision Biosciences, Editas Medicine Cellectis, Horizon Discovery Group, and Lonza are some of the market leaders with respect to the genetic editing.

