Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

The global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market was valued at USD 2.77 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 9.33 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.43% from 2017 to 2025.

Genomic engineering is the synthetic assembly of complete chromosomal DNA that is more or less derived from natural genomic sequences. Rising Funds from Govt. and Private sector combined with High demand of Genetic based drugs are expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising Government Funding and Growth in the Number of Genomics Projects

1.2 Growing Application Areas of Genomics

1.3 Growing Applications of Genome Editing/Genome Engineering

1.4 High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Cancer

1.5 Technological developments

1.6 Growth in production of GM Crops

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of Well-trained professionals

2.2 Lack of acceptance for GM Foods

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market, by Application:

1.1 Cell Line Engineering

1.2 Genetic Engineering

1.2.1 Animal Genetic Engineering

1.2.2 Plant Genetic Engineering

1.3 Other Applications

2. Global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market, by Technology:

2.1 Crispr

2.2 Talen

2.3 ZFN

2.4 Antisense

2.5 Other Technologies

3. Global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market, by End User:

3.1 Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

3.2 Academic & Government Research Institutes

3.3 Contract Research Organizations

4. Global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific

2. Merck

3. Horizon Discovery Group

4. Genscript

5. Sangamo Biosciences

6. Integrated Dna Technologies

7. Lonza

8. New England Biolabs

9. Origene Technologies

10. Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals

11. Editas Medicine

12. Crispr Therapeutics

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Genome Editing/Genome EngineeringMarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

