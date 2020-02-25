Gene Therapy Market Unidentified Segments-The Biggest Opportunity of 2020-2026| Pfizer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Spark Therapeutics, bluebird bio, ALLERGAN, Krystal Biotech

Global Gene Therapy Market Definition: Gene therapy is a technique of insertion of genes into cells and tissues for treatment of any disease. In this technique the defective gene is replaced with a functional gene. It is the strategy of manipulation of expression of specific genes responsible for the disease. This therapy is a promising treatment option for a number of diseases. The application of gene therapy is wide and it is mostly used for treatment of cancer, cystic fibrosis, heart disease, diabetes, AIDS among others.

Global Gene Therapy Market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR of 36.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026

What are the Gene Therapy Market Drivers?

o Prevailing rate of cancer acts as a market driver in the forecast period

o Competition among the leading pharmaceutical companies in the approval of gene therapy products is another factor boosting this market growth

o Increasing investment of private and government organization in research and development of gene therapy drives the market growth

o Increasing awareness about gene therapy and its applications is another factor boosting this market growth

Market Restraints

o High cost associated with the treatment restricts the market growth

o Side effects like unwanted immune responses also hampers the market growth

o Concerns regarding the unethical use of gene therapy also hamper the market growth

List of the TOP KEY PLAYERS that are operating in the global Gene Therapy Market are: Pfizer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Spark Therapeutics, Inc., bluebird bio, Inc., ALLERGAN, Krystal Biotech, Inc., Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Novartis AG, MeiraGTx Limited, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Lonza, Biogen, Gilead Sciences, Inc., REGENXBIO Inc., uniQure N.V., Solid Biosciences Inc., Audentes Therapeutics among others.

Global Gene Therapy Market Detailed Segmentation

By Type (Somatic Gene Therapy, Germline Gene Therapy, Others)

Gene Type (Antigen, Cytokine, Suicide, Others), Viral Vector (Retroviruses, Herpes Simplex Virus, Adenoviruses, Others), Non-Viral Vector (Naked/Plasmid Vectors, Electroporation and Others), Application (Oncology, Rare Diseases, Infectious Disease, Others)

End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others)

By Region-United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

Table of Content: Global Gene Therapy Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Gene Therapy Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Gene Therapy Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Gene Therapy Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

