Gene Therapy Market Forecast 2030 with double-digit CAGR of 33.1% | Novartis AG, UniQure N.V., Regenxbio Inc., Sibiono GeneTech

Market Industry Reports (MIR) now presents the updated research report on ‘Global Gene Therapy Market 2030’ with deep analysis on major opportunities for the industry players, current trends and ongoing activities, and competitors’ information. According to the report, the global gene therapy market is estimated to be over US$ 411.2 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a double-digit CAGR of 33.1% from 2019 to 2030.

Rising incidences of genetic & chronic diseases globally are among the major factors driving market growth. Moreover, rising investments by governments in the research & development of gene therapy products and the growing focus of market players on getting approvals for their gene therapy products are anticipated to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Gene Therapy Market Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global gene therapy market include Novartis AG, UniQure N.V., Regenxbio Inc., Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd., Amgen Inc., Voyager Therapeutics, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Spark Therapeutics, Inc., Audentes Therapeutics, and Orchard Therapeutics plc, among others.

Europe is estimated to account for the highest CAGR in gene therapy market over the forecast period. Product approvals and strong product pipelines are likely to propel the European market in the coming years. Moreover, the increasing focus of key players in this region on receiving approvals for gene therapy products and collaborations & agreements among them for further developments in these products are anticipated to boost the market extensively during the forecast period.

Segmentation Based on:

Gene Therapy Market by Type – Antigen, cytokine, tumor suppressor, suicide, deficiency, growth factors, receptors, and others.

Gene Therapy Market by Application – Oncological disorders, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and others.

Key Questions That the Report Answers From Geographic Standpoint

The geographic scope of the report considers North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The report will decipher which regional market is currently dominating and which regional market is likely to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years.

The report will also provide insights on country-level markets, which are driving various regional markets

Comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights will be provided for both regional & country-level markets

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Methodology Bottom Up Approach Top Down Approach Data Validation and Triangulation Market Forecasting Model Limitations/Assumptions of the Study ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

