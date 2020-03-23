Gelatin Market 2018 New Innovations, Research and Growth Factor till 2028

Gelatin Market Outlook

The global gelatin market is expected to witness a boost, owing to the versatile nature and wide range of applications in various fields. Gelatin is a rich source of protein, which is a major reason that is contributing to the increased application of gelatin in dietary and nutritional supplements, leading to a hike in the demand for gelatin in the market. Gelatin is used as a texturizing and gelling agent in the food industry. Owing to the reason that gelatin is free from any preservative or additive, it is one of the preferences when it comes to choosing ingredients for food items, which is fuelling the demand for gelatin in the market. An increasing health-conscious population also contributes to the surge in the demand for gelatin, due to its high protein content and absence of any preservatives. Gelatin is also widely used in cosmetics and personal care products, due to its properties such as fighting wrinkles, boosting the metabolism, strengthening the nails and hair, improving joint health, etc., which makes it an essential ingredient for consumers while choosing their products. Gelatin finds application in pharmaceuticals as well, owing to its various properties such as a thickening agent in liquid dosage, sugar, or tablet coatings, leading to an increase in the demand for gelatin in the market.

Increasing Health Consciousness among Consumers and Wide Range of Applications are Driving the Gelatin Market

Gelatin is mostly used for its unique properties such as gelling, stabilization, emulsification, and binding. With the increasing per capita disposable income and the rising consciousness among consumers about nutritious and healthy diets, there is a swift rise in the demand for energy drinks and processed food, which, in turn, stimulates the growth of the gelatin market. The rising demand in different applications such as photography and cosmetics is anticipated to lay significant growth opportunities in the global gelatin market. Moreover, the hike in the demand from the pharmaceutical industry is expected to influence the Asia Pacific gelatin market. The North American region is leading the global gelatin market, owing to the booming pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries in the region. The nutrient and high protein content in gelatin is anticipated to help the gelatin market easily penetrate into developing countries, as the working class population is anticipated to adopt healthier product offerings faster than any other demography.

Gelatin Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global Gelatin market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of source, the global gelatin market has been segmented as:

Bovine

Porcine

Chicken

Marine

Others

On the basis of end use, the global gelatin market has been segmented as:

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Photography

On the basis of distribution channel, the global gelatin market has been segmented as:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Retail Stores

Online Retailers

Global Gelatin Market Participants

The key participants identified across the value chain in the global gelatin market are Weishardt Holding SA, Trobas Gelatine BV, Roxlor France, The Roxlor Group, PB Gelatins GmbH, Tessenderlo Group NV, Geltech Co., Ltd., Suheung Co., Ltd, Sterling Biotech Limited, REINERT GRUPPE Ingredients GmbH., Nitta Gelatin, NA Inc., Nitta Gelatin, Inc., LAPI GELATINE S.p.a., Junca Gelatines S.L, Italgelatine S.p.A., Gelnex Industria E Comercio Ltda., Gelita AG, Ewald-Gelatine GmbH, Rousselot B.V., Darling Ingredients Inc., and Capsugel Inc., among others.