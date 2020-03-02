Gasoline Particulate Filters (GPF) Market To Grow Significantly From 2020 To 2026, North America To Be Major Revenue Contributor

The global Gasoline Particulate Filters (GPF) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Gasoline Particulate Filters (GPF) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

The business intelligence study of the Gasoline Particulate Filters (GPF) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Gasoline Particulate Filters (GPF) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Gasoline Particulate Filters (GPF) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Tenneco

Faurecia

Johnson Matthey

Corning

Bekaert

Umicore

Katcon

Total

BASF

NGK Insulators

Alantum

Market Segment by Product Type

Cordierite Gasoline Particulate Filters

Ceramic Gasoline Particulate Filters

Others

Market Segment by Application

Truck

Buses

Off Highway

Light Commercial Vehicles

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Gasoline Particulate Filters (GPF) status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Gasoline Particulate Filters (GPF) manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gasoline Particulate Filters (GPF) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Each market player encompassed in the Gasoline Particulate Filters (GPF) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Gasoline Particulate Filters (GPF) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

