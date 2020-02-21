Gas-Insulated Substation Industry: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Gas-Insulated Substation Industry to reach USD 38.8 billion by 2026. Gas-Insulated Substation Industry valued approximately USD 20.7 billion in 2019 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.4% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Growing concerns regarding environmental safety and lack of sufficient land in urban areas are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Gas-Insulated Substation Industry. Increasing demand for energy in developing countries due to changes in lifestyle along with growing disposable income are other factors fueling the growth of the Industry. Additionally, features of the gas insulated substations such as easy to install and operate, long life, low maintenance requirement and enhanced reliability over air-insulated substations has raised the demand for the gas insulated substation. Moreover, rising need for low maintenance and small power systems is likely to boost the Industry. Besides this, ongoing projects such as smart city have also raised the demand for gas insulated substations due to their high efficiency and compact size. Where as, the substation is flexible enough to operate in extreme weather situations and harsh environments, therefore these systems can be installed in regions such as desert, which is estimated to drive the Industry. However, high cost associated with the gas substation than air substation and strict safety and environment standards affect the Industry negatively. Moreover, any internal breakdown may result in extreme damage and that may hinder the Industry growth.Key areas considered for regional analysis of global digital money transfer Industry includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Gas-Insulated Substation Industry. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Gas-Insulated Substation Industry. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Gas-Insulated Substation Industry over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Gas-Insulated Substation Industry and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Market Segmentation

By Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

Extra-High Voltage

By Installation

Indoor

Outdoor

By End-User

Power Transmission Utility

Power Distribution Utility

Power Generation Utility

Others

Brief introduction about Gas-Insulated Substation Market:

Chapter 1. Global Gas-Insulated Substation Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [1,2,3,] in 2020

Chapter 2. Gas-Insulated Substation Market by Application/End Users [1,2,3]

Chapter 3. Global Gas-Insulated Substation Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Chapter 4. Global Gas-Insulated Substation Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2025)

Chapter 5. Gas-Insulated Substation Market Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Chapter 6. Gas-Insulated Substation (Volume, Value and Sales Price) structure specified for each geographic region included.

Chapter 7. Global Gas-Insulated Substation Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Chapter 8. Company primary Information and Top Competitors list are being provided for each vendor listed in the report.

Chapter 9. Market Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2020-2025) table for each product type which includes Cost Structure Analysis, Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Chapter 10. Supply Chain, Sourcing approach and Downstream Buyers, Industrialized Chain Analysis

