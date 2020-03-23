Gas Circuit Breaker Market – Worldwide Growth Survey by 2025

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Gas Circuit Breaker Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Gas Circuit Breaker market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Gas Circuit Breaker market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Gas Circuit Breaker market. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Gas Circuit Breaker market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Gas Circuit Breaker market as per product, application, and region.

Industrial segment continues to show its dominance throughout the forecast period

The industrial segment in the end use category is expected to grow at a significant pace to reach a high valuation. The use of gas circuit breakers in the industrial sector has been rising since past several years. The increasing adoption of gas circuit breakers has made the industrial segment a highly lucrative one with greater market attractiveness. In 2017, the industrial segment is valued at about US$ 372 Mn and is anticipated to touch a value of more than US$ 580 Mn by the end of the year of assessment (2027). This rise in value is accompanied by moderate growth of the segment. The industrial segment is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.6% throughout the period of assessment.

Gas circuit breakers to witness less adoption in the residential sector

Typically residential sector is marked with low to medium voltages. Gas circuit breakers are typically used to chop voltages that range from medium to high magnitudes. The use of gas circuit breakers in the industrial sector is less compared to industrial sector where huge power surges are prevalent. The residential segment, is thereby expected to show sluggish growth rate throughout the period of assessment. It is poised to register a low value CAGR of 3.9% during the said period. The residential segment reflects a market valuation of US$ 40 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach a value bit under US$ 59 Mn by the end of the year of assessment.

Regional understanding of various end use segments

In the North America gas circuit breaker market, the industrial segment reflects a value a bit under US$ 90 Mn in 2017. In the Western Europe gas circuit breaker market, the residential segment is expected to reflect higher growth rate than the industrial segment and is poised to register a 3.3% value CAGR throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region also reflects high growth potential for the global market. In the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) gas circuit breaker market, the industrial segment is projected to reach a noteworthy value CAGR of 5.6% during the 2017-2027 timeline.

