Garden Pesticides Market to Scale New Heights as Market Players Focus on Innovations 2020 – 2026

Garden Pesticides Market Latest Research Report 2020

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Garden Pesticides market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Garden Pesticides Market Research Report 2020”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. The study will help to get a better understanding about the Garden Pesticides industry competitors, a channel for the distribution, Garden Pesticides growth potential, potentially disruptive trends, Garden Pesticides industry product innovations, market size value/volume (regional/country level, Garden Pesticides industry segments), market share of top players/products.

The study sums up the market scenario offering a basic overview of the Garden Pesticides Market with regard to its current position and the industry size, based on revenue and volume. The research also highlights valuable insights pertaining to the regional ambit of the market as well as the key organizations such as Scotts, Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, DowDuPont, Andersons, BASF SE, Monsanto, Nufarm, Sumitomo Chemical, FMC, SC Johnson, Bonide Products, Efekto, Espoma Company, Organic Laboratories, Red Sun, Nissan Chemical, ChemChina with an authoritative status in the Garden Pesticides Market.

Global Garden Pesticides Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Pesticides constitute the largest category within the market for crop protection chemicals, with biopesticides accounting for a comparatively minute share. However, growing environmental concerns regarding the use of synthetic pesticides that are primarily produced using petrochemical or inorganic raw materials have resulted in increasing demand for eco-friendly biopesticides.

Biopesticides, on the other hand, are manufactured with renewable resources and are free of synthetic active ingredients. Being organic, free of chemical residues and eco-friendly products, biopesticides have been witnessing faster growth in demand compared to their synthetic counterparts.

The technology here is much more mature than in the emerging market. The main drivers of the market are: the development of the economy, policy support, consumer products development, and environment friendly and recycling awareness.

The US Garden Pesticides market has been growing slower in recent years; the manufacturers are facing the fierce competition in the market. So, they are concerning more on their innovation R&D of new materials and technology.

Factors driving the markets for Garden pesticides include decreasing arable land, increasing population, the requirement of improving crop yields and adoption of GM technology, specifically herbicide-resistant crops. On the other hand, regulatory authorities such as the EPA (Environment Protection Agency) frequently come up with stringent laws related to curbing pesticide use for alleviating environmental damage and increasing consumer awareness about pesticide consumption, which is expected to be instrumental in slowing down growth in demand for synthetic pesticides.

This report covers leading companies associated in Garden Pesticides market:

Scotts, Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, DowDuPont, Andersons, BASF SE, Monsanto, Nufarm, Sumitomo Chemical, FMC, SC Johnson, Bonide Products, Efekto, Espoma Company, Organic Laboratories, Red Sun, Nissan Chemical, ChemChina

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Herbicide

Insecticide

Fungicide

Other

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Private gardens

Public gardens

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

