Garbage Bag Market Business Opportunity, Segmentation, Industry Overview and Forecast Till 2025

increasing demand for convenient and cost-effective garbage bags for collecting waste. These macroeconomic factors are anticipated to positively impact the demand for HDPE garbage bags in Europe. Furthermore, improvement in Europe’s economic performance and the rising standards of living of the middle income population group is expected to strengthen the sale of HDPE garbage bags.

Biodegradable plastic garbage bags such as HDPE bags are made up of domestic biomass materials, which reduce dependency on oil and provide a domestic solution to plastic resin or film manufacturers. They are also easier to recycle and can be used more frequently. Moreover, with the mounting pressure of consumers and legislators to address the environmental issues caused by harmful garbage bags, the demand for HDPE garbage bags is anticipated to grow significantly over the assessed period. Demand for premium garbage bags is likely to gain traction particularly in the advanced economies of Germany and the U.K. Two major trends fuelling their sales are their stretchable strength and odour control nature. Consumers are willing to pay a premium for these features. This particular factor is creating robust development in the HDPE garbage bag segment.

Increasing taxation and stringent government policies pertaining to the ban of HDPE plastic bags is anticipated to hinder its growth during the projected period

The government of Europe is actively imposing regulations in order to restrict sales of lightweight bags, with various countries such as France and Italy enforcing a complete ban on single-use HDPE plastic bags. These bans on plastic bags can help mitigate harmful impacts on the environment particularly oceans, rivers, lakes, and the wildlife inhabiting them. This is one of the major restraints faced by HDPE plastic garbage bags, which is influencing manufacturers to shift to the production of eco-friendly and green plastic garbage bags. Governments across Europe are increasing taxation and imposing extra charges on the use of plastic garbage bags. Customers at large retail outlets and convenience stores are charged extra for plastic garbage bags. Such initiatives play a major role in reducing consumption of HDPE garbage bags and compel manufacturers to shift production towards more eco-friendly and biodegradable garbage bags.

