Gaming Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

This report looks at the global market Gaming Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Gaming Market was valued at USD 150.57 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 407.42 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.27 % from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Gaming market are listed in the report.

Rockstar Games Activision Blizzard

Bethesda Softworks

Electronic Arts Gameloft (acquired by Vivendi)

Microsoft Corporation

Nexon Co

Nintendo Co.

Nvidia Computer Game Company