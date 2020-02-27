Game Engines Market Showing Footprints for Strong Demand

The latest update of Global Game Engines Market study provides comprehensive information on the development activities by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Game Engines, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The 110 page study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled players, its complete research and market development history with latest news and press releases. The study helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Some of the players profiled/ part of study coverage are Unity Technologies (United States), Epic Games (United States), Crytek (Germany), Valve Corporation (United States), YoYo Games (United Kingdom), The Game Creators (United Kingdom), Sony (Japan), Amazon (United States), GameSalad (United States), Silicon Studio Corp (Japan) and Garage Games (United States).

According to Market Analyst at AMA, the Global Game Engines market may see a growth rate of 3.28% and would reach the market size of USD4.86 Billion by 2023.



Game Engine refers to the software used to design and develop Video games. The software is used by developer in order to create games for mobile devices, personal computer and consoles. It plays a vital role in planning and coding the game and allows developer to include physics engine, sound, animation, collision detection, Scripting and Memory management.

Market Drivers

Growing Usage of Mobile-Based Educational Games

Surging Need for User Engagement Across Enterprises and Consumer Brands

Market Trend

Development in the Game Industry

Major Market Developments:

Zynga Inc. is a Social game developer which runs social video games services splashed USD 250 Million on Gram Games acquisition which is a venture-backed global mobile game company. This was one of the biggest purchase of the company made in recent years.

In January 2019, Unity Game, a world’s leading real-time engine has launched support for Kin cryptocurrency. The Kin SDK for unity is now available in the Unity Asset Store. Unity developer can easily integrate Kin into mobile games enabling them to create user experiences that reward social interaction.

Advance Market Analytics study explored across globe covering over 15+ countries with detailed data layout spread from 2013 to 2026 and nearly 12+ regional indicators complimented with 20+ company level coverage.

Game Engines MARKET SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. Expect at least one Y-o-Y market move of 10% or more by 2026

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule, but the Global Game Engines market ran higher without posting any declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

2. The Game Engines Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

PC Games, Mobile Games, TV Games, Other Games are the segments analysed and sized in this study by application/end-users, displays the potential growth and various shift for period 2014 to 2026. The changing dynamics supporting the growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the moving pulse of the market. Check which segment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to overall growth. 3D Game Engines, 2.5D Game Engines, 2D Game Engines have been considered for segmenting Game Engines market by type.

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

3. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition: An Unsold Story

Negotiations between the 2-largest global economies will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Game Engines Market still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Game Engines Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as Unity Technologies (United States), Epic Games (United States), Crytek (Germany), Valve Corporation (United States), YoYo Games (United Kingdom), The Game Creators (United Kingdom), Sony (Japan), Amazon (United States), GameSalad (United States), Silicon Studio Corp (Japan) and Garage Games (United States).

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

