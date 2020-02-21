Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market was valued at USD 16.68 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 25.33 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.75% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market are listed in the report.

Qorvo

Infineon

Samsung

Mitsubishi Electric

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

Cree

Microsemi

Analog Devices

Macom

Panasonic

Sumitomo Electric

Texas Instruments

GaN Systems

Nichia

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Dialog Semiconductor