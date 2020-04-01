GaAs Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2046

The global GaAs market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this GaAs market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the GaAs market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the GaAs market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the GaAs market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the GaAs market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the GaAs market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC
Sumitomo Electric
Freiberger
Hitachi
AXT
IQE
IntelliEPI
RF Micro Device
Anadigics
AWSCGiga Epitaxy
Beijing Tongmei
China Crystal Technologies
JMEM
Zhongke Jiaying
Beijing Guorui
SDFEG
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
GaAs Wafers
GaAs PIN Diodes
Segment by Application
Electronics
Solar Cells and Detectors
Light-Emission Devices
Diodes
Other
What insights readers can gather from the GaAs market report?
- A critical study of the GaAs market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every GaAs market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global GaAs landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
