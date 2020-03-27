G-fast Chips Market Trends 2019-2025

In this report, the global G-fast Chips market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

There is as long list of companies that have invested in G-fast chips and this is an indication of the growth that is yet to come. The leading companies include Infineon Technologies, Sckipio, Arris, Division, Electron, Ikanos, Lantiq, Freescale Semiconductor, PMC-Sierra, Shenzhen Chaoyue Electronics, Pulse, Shantou New Tideshine, BroadLight, Analog Devices, Cavium, IXYS Integrated Circuits, Marvell, Broadcom, Shenzhen Tianxiaowei Electronics Co., Ltd., MediaTek / Ralink Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Sky Foundation, and ZTE. Of these, Sckipio, Lantiq, Broadcom, and Ikanos dominate the G-fast chips market.

While it is true that G-fast chips are yet to make their commercial debut, start-up Sckipio Technologies already has a reason to celebrate. Last December, the company revealed and delivered a highly integrated 4 port G-fast chip. The start-up received immediate response from carriers across Europe, the U.S., and Latin America, with carriers showing interest and faith in the chips. Trials were scheduled within months and Sckipio revealed that after the US$10 million Series A funding, the company had managed to raise US$17 million in Series B. It will be interesting to see what the competitors have in store to challenge SckipioÃ¢â¬â¢s offering.

